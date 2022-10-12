Who is Jaylan Mobley? Meet Teen Mom star Leah Messer’s ex-fiance as they split after two months of engagement

Teen Mom's star Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are going their separate ways. The duo confirmed to PEOPLE that they split two months after getting engaged. Jaylan Mobley is a US Army Officer and a PhD student at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The former couple got engaged in August 2022. In a joint statement shared by Leah and Jaylan to the publication, they said:

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

The couple continued:

"We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Jaylan Mobley and Leah Messer met in 2020

Jaylan Mobley, a US Army Officer, and a student, lives by the motto,

"Well done is better than well said."

In October 2019, he became West Virginia's FIRST Army Cyber Officer to be selected for one of the Army's most selective Basic Officer Leadership Courses —Cyber.

In March 2019, he was selected to participate in a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Internship at the Independent Verification and Validation Facility. He was one of the four interns selected from the 15K applications. During his time, he met the 13th Administrator, Jim Bridenstine, and other Astronauts.

Jayland received his Bachelor's degree in Information Systems at West Virginia University. He also holds a degree in Computer Science and Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He became First Cyber Officer in the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2021 and received the Air Assistant General's Award.

He is now engaged in a PhD in Human-Centered Computing with a focus on Artificial Intelligence at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Jaylan met Teen Mom's Leah Messer during a project for ESPN back in 2020. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the latter spoke about her relationship:

"We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020. In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date."

Speaking more about her date with Jaylan, Leah continued:

"On our first date, he picked me up, took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

The former couple then were seen traveling together and posting pictures on social media as they took a family trip to Disneyland with Leah's three children from previous marriages. When the Teen Mom alum posted a TikTok video featuring her children and Jaylan, fans noticed a ring on her finger.

In August 2022, the couple announced that Jaylan had proposed to Leah. In an interview with PEOPLE, Leah said:

"It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else."

To this, Jaylan added:

"I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

Leah was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares a daughter Adalynn Faith. Before this, she was married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters, Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

Jaylan has a massive following of 139K on Instagram and regularly posts updates about his life.

