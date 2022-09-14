"So immature and petty" - Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Briana for throwing a lawsuit victory party

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter aired a new episode on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Tonight, Briana threw a party to celebrate her lawsuit victory against Kail. She told Jade that their Teen Mom 2 castmate Janelle was also going to come to the party. Jade replaced Janelle on the show when Janelle's husband David Eason killed their family dog, Nugget.

Jade was concerned about what Janelle would say to her at the party because she had been talking poorly about her on social media.

Briana tried to convince Jade that things would be fine since David was the one who had instigated Janelle against her and he was not coming to the party. Janelle had also previously said racist things about others on social media.

At the party, Janelle told Jade and Shae that her husband did not have a job and stayed home all day with her daughter. She said that she just wanted a break and did not have anything against Jade.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt that it was pathetic that these young mothers were obsessed with Kail and were immature enough to throw a party against her.

Giovanna Maria @giobellax3 This party is so immature and petty. Grown ass women partying over Kail. The obsession is real. #TeenMomNextChapter This party is so immature and petty. Grown ass women partying over Kail. The obsession is real. #TeenMomNextChapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Briana for inviting Janelle to her victory party

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans took to Twitter to slam Briana and the other girls for throwing a party against Kailyn. They also felt that Briana had no other friends and invited Janelle because she too hated Kail.

tae @hiibiish Basically throwing a “I hate Kail party” just let’s you know they’re really immature and obsessed with Kail 🤦🏽‍♀️ #TeenMomNextChapter Basically throwing a “I hate Kail party” just let’s you know they’re really immature and obsessed with Kail 🤦🏽‍♀️ #TeenMomNextChapter

Taylor J @taylanicolej I just got second hand embarrassment from this party #TeenMomNextChapter I just got second hand embarrassment from this party #TeenMomNextChapter

Trista @xotristaaa #TeenMomNextChapter does bri actually have this many friends or are they there for free booze and mtv cameras? #teenmomthenextchapter does bri actually have this many friends or are they there for free booze and mtv cameras? #teenmomthenextchapter #TeenMomNextChapter

Trista @xotristaaa I hope someone throws a punch at this dumbass party #TeenMomNextChapter I hope someone throws a punch at this dumbass party #TeenMomNextChapter

Giovanna Maria @giobellax3 Seeing Jenelle appear on this episode makes me not miss her at all. Glad she was fired from the show. Can we get Briana and her family off the show next? #TeenMomNextChapter Seeing Jenelle appear on this episode makes me not miss her at all. Glad she was fired from the show. Can we get Briana and her family off the show next? #TeenMomNextChapter

Amanda Taylor @gsdmom2015 Janelle probably only wants to come cause it’s a diss Kail party 🤣 #TeenMomNextChapter Janelle probably only wants to come cause it’s a diss Kail party 🤣 #TeenMomNextChapter

Janelle Sheriece @NelleSheriece When did Briana and Jenelle get so close? I guess because they both beef with Kail 🤷🏾‍♀️ #TeenMomNextChapter When did Briana and Jenelle get so close? I guess because they both beef with Kail 🤷🏾‍♀️ #TeenMomNextChapter

A recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter series premiere

Last week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd revealed that she has now had another child with her fiancé Zach, who was seen celebrating Ryder’s birthday with Wharton. The young mother made a terrifying confessional that someone had tried to kill her and Zach when they were in their car.

She noticed a green light on Zach’s face which later turned out to be from a gun. She ignored it at first, but then saw that the person aiming at her fiancé was someone close to her, who had been to her house.

Police were unsure how the couple survived the incident after so many shots were fired at the back of her car. The couple was seen going to court to testify against the criminal, but the hearing did not take place. Zach and Cheyenne were angry at the attacker but could not do anything in the courthouse.

The description for the premiere episode read:

"Amber, Catelynn, Maci, Cheyenne, Leah, Briana, Ashley, & Jade all come together and start a Group chat to stay in touch. Briana wins the lawsuit against a former Teen Mom 2 cast member.

Other than that, the eight girls video-called together. Amber said that her daughter Leah had asked her for space and was living with her father. Leah invited Amber to her birthday party and Amber accepted the invitation. She gifted Leah a sage stick and a toy but left the party early to make things less awkward.

Maci and Taylor went on a quick garage date and kept an eye on the kids through a CCTV camera. The kids were rude to Bently, who was in charge of the night, and later apologized to him for their behavior. Briana threw a party after winning her lawsuit.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

