"Grow up mama": Teen Mom: The Next Chapter slam Briana for being obsessed with Kailyn Lowry

Tonight on the series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana initially shared that she was exhausted by all the lawsuits with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. The expenditure for the same was more than $100,000. She also stated that lawyers were asking her personal questions about her love life. She hid the case from her kids and felt that she was living a double life because of the same.

However, later, she shared that she had won the case and video-called Jade to tell her the news. The young mother decided to throw a party for the same. At the party, Briana said she had also invited her old friend Janelle.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slammed Briana for picking up old issues on the new season and felt she was too obsessed with her old co-star Kailyn.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese these girls aren’t teenagers. they are supposed to be grown women w kids. briana should have something else to talk about by now. and if she doesn’t, she should find a hobby. i don’t even like kailyn, but enough is enough. grow up mama. #TeenMom NextChapter #TeenMom these girls aren’t teenagers. they are supposed to be grown women w kids. briana should have something else to talk about by now. and if she doesn’t, she should find a hobby. i don’t even like kailyn, but enough is enough. grow up mama. #TeenMomNextChapter #TeenMom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans took to Twitter as they felt Briana only had one storyline in all of her shows and asked her to quit talking about a single issue repeatedly. They also did not like her rude attitude at the party as she had invited Janelle and was planning to be mean to her too.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese kailyn is better than me cause i would’ve been sent a cease and desist to briana AND mtv. that girl literally has no storyline without kailyn which is why she’s bringing an old man on the show to pretend she’s in a relationship. smh #TeenMom NextChapter #TeenMom kailyn is better than me cause i would’ve been sent a cease and desist to briana AND mtv. that girl literally has no storyline without kailyn which is why she’s bringing an old man on the show to pretend she’s in a relationship. smh #TeenMomNextChapter #TeenMom

Ginger Dixon @GingerD07817635 #TeenMom How you gonna bully Kail when she not on the show anymore #MTV How you gonna bully Kail when she not on the show anymore #MTV #TeenMom

M. @myiasthoughts she will forever be weird to me. Briana is obsessed. She’s still wild for having two of kail’s sloppy seconds.she will forever be weird to me. #TeenMom Briana is obsessed. She’s still wild for having two of kail’s sloppy seconds. 😂 she will forever be weird to me. #TeenMom

M. @myiasthoughts Briana keep Kail name out your mouth challenge. #TeenMom Briana keep Kail name out your mouth challenge. #TeenMom

What happened between Kailyn Lowry and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus?

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus cemented their 'rivalry' in 2017 after Briana confirmed her relationship with Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Kailyn and Javi finalized their divorce in 2016 and have a son named Lincoln together. Kailyn asked Briana if the two were dating at the time, but the latter had assured her that she and Javi were just friends.

This disturbed Kailyn because Javi had told her that he and Briana were trying to be together as a couple. In October of the same year, they officially announced their relationship. They broke up after dating for three months. At the reunion, Briana accused Chris of assaulting Kailyn in front of her kids. Briana's family also lunged at the stage.

After several attacks, Kailyn sued Briana for defamation, saying that Chris had attacked her. Briana sent her a treadmill as a gift and posted a story saying,

"I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT UR FEET WOULD RUN JUST AS FAST!"

Briana then filed a motion so that Kail's lawyer could not ask her questions about her personal life, as Kailyn had said that Briana slept with Chris, which she denied. The two then fought via social media.

A judge dismissed the defamation plea after stating that no one could ask Briana questions about her personal life.

What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter tonight?

Tonight on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the eight fan-favorite cast members of the Teen Mom franchise met on a video call, and the young mothers decided to form a group chat.

The episode description reads,

"Amber, Catelynn, Maci, Cheyenne, Leah, Briana, Ashley, & Jade all come together and start a Group chat to stay in touch. Briana wins the lawsuit against a former Teen Mom 2 cast member."

Amber went to her daughter's birthday party and was happy to see their relationship healing. Maci tried to go on a 'carefree' date with Taylor, but she failed to do so because of her children. Cheyenne Floyd shared that someone she knew tried to kill her, and she was still in shock because of it.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will air on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET for the next 14 weeks.

