"Tony Buzbee the best defensive player in the NFL right now" - Redditors poke fun at Alvin Kamara and Deshaun Watson's settlement lawyer

Tony Buzbee has been in the news for over a year as the lawyer representing over two dozen Deshaun Watson victims. In an interesting turn of events, you can now add the victim of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to the list.

Tony Buzbee and the Alvin Kamara case

Buzbee announced that he’ll be the lawyer for the man who was reportedly assaulted by the New Orleans running back and others. The incident occurred in February this year at Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. In a statement through his law firm, the lawyer said he's representing Darnell Greene and will aid in the ongoing investigation. Here's what the statement said:

“Darnell Greene, the victim viciously assaulted while attempting to enter an elevator at The Cromwell Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February 2022, by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons, and others, has retained attorney Tony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm, of Houston, Texas, to assist in the investigation and to pursue legal claims."

“Currently, the authorities in Las Vegas are considering charges against Kamara and the others who took part in the brutal beating. The Buzbee Law Firm is actively collecting information regarding the assault, and has asked that all witnesses who have information to come forward. It has been reported that the assault was caught on security camera.”

The Saints running back is currently facing charges of felony battery.

Tony Buzbee and the Deshaun Watson lawsuits

As mentioned earlier, Buzbee made headlines representing the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits filed against Watson. Following the announcement of the Browns quarterback's 11-game suspension and five million-dollar fine, Buzbee released a statement:

“To all sexual assault survivors, do not allow this recent ‘punishment’ to deter you. Keep speaking up and keep speaking out. Your voice matters. You are making a difference. We stand with you.”

The lawyer has reached a settlement with the Cleveland quarterback on all but one of the lawsuits.

For the victims in the Kamara case, will the attorney seek a settlement with the running back or will the case be taken to trial? We'll see as this case is far from over.

