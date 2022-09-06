Teen Mom: The Next Chapter 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the cast members on Instagram?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a Teen Mom spin-off, will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The upcoming show will have alums from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 who will be joining forces to create the super-sized spin-off, The Next Chapter.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The next chapter of motherhood looks completely different for Teen Mom alums Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah, but their unique bond helps them deal with everything from parenting to adulthood in this new phase of life.

The upcoming show's cast comes from a variety of backgrounds. Most of their children have grown up, and the mothers are about to embark on a new phase of motherhood. Here's where to follow them on Instagram.

Where to follow the cast members of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Instagram?

1) Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood, 32, is a convicted criminal and reality television star. She was cast in the reality television series 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Portwood gained notoriety in 2010 when she was photographed engaging in domestic violence against her partner, Gary Shirley, which landed her in prison. She was also in the news for abusing her third partner, Andrew Glennon.

Viewers can follow her at @realamberportwood

2) Maci Bookout McKinney

Reality television star, author and public speaker, Maci came into the limelight after being cast in 16 and Pregnant on MTV in 2009. Her first book, Bulletproof, was released in 2016, and its sequel, I Wasn't Born Bulletproof: Lessons I've Learned, was released in June 2017. McKinney made an appearance on Naked and Afraid in 2018, but left the show on the second day itself.

Viewers can follow her at @macideshanebookout

3) Catelynn Baltierra Lowell

Catelynn Baltierra is a reality television personality, author, and public speaker. Catelynn has been a regular on the series since she first appeared on the show 16 and Pregnant.

She also wrote the book Conquering Chaos, which was released in 2015. She and her husband also appeared in Season 3 of Couple Therapy. However, the show was eventually cancelled.

Viewers can follow her at @catelynmtv

4) Jade Cline

After appearing in 16 and Pregnant, Jade Cline, 25, appeared on MTV in similar shows. She will marry her long-term boyfriend Austin Sean in October 2023, with whom she is in a relationship since 2018.

Viewers can follow her at @jadecline_

5) Ashley Jones

25-year-old Ashley Jones came into recognition after being cast in the show's Young and Pregnant edition. Moreover, she has been a regular member of the show's spin-off series.

Viewers can follow her at @ashleysiren

6) Leah Dawn Messer

Leah, 30, was a former cheerleader from the small town of Elkview, West Virginia. She shares twin girls, Aliannah and Aleeah with her ex-partner Corey. In August 2022, Leah got engaged to her boyfriend Jaylan Mobely.

Viewers can follow her at @leahmesser

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal