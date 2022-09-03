When did Jade Cline and Sean Austin get engaged? Teen Mom couple’s relationship timeline explored

Teen Mom stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin have taken the next big step in their relationship - they are now engaged. The couple got engaged in July after rekindling their romance back in 2021.

After keeping their new relationship status under wraps for two months, Jade shared the news with a fan via her Instagram Story after MTV released the first trailer of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, saying that,

“We have been engaged since the first week of July but we were waiting [to share the news] because we also didn’t want to ruin the clip for the new season."

A video of the proposal was also shared on Jade’s TikTok on Thursday, September 1, 2022, where Sean is seen getting down on one knee before popping the question to his lover in front of their closest friends and family members. Jade captioned the clip with:

“Our happily ever after has just begun. So glad we can finally share this! I'll be Mrs. Austin October 2023. We worked for this and I'm so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”

In the video, Jade is holding a bouquet of flowers, and after watching the ring, she says:

"Oh my god, it's so big"

The pair are then seen laughing and embracing each other, later being joined by their daughter, Kloie, who will turn five on September 18. A glimpse of the proposal can also be seen in the new trailer of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In a since-expired Q&A on her Instagram Story, Jade announced that the newly-engaged couple had already decided on a date for their “Gothic Victorian kind of theme” wedding in October 2023.

Teen Mom couple Jade Cline and Sean Austin’s relationship timeline

Since welcoming their daughter, Kloie, in 2017, Jade and Sean have gone through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship.

Viewers first met Jade in Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant in 2018. In the same season, she was also introduced to Sean, who was struggling with drug addiction.

Jade and Sean then appeared on Teen Mom 2, where the latter was shown sober and in outpatient treatment. However, the couple broke up while filming the series in February 2019 amid substance abuse issues. He later checked into rehab. Around that time, Jade told People:

"Sean will always be Kloie's dad, I'll always want him in her life."

But talking about their relationship, the Teen mom said:

"I feel like me and him are doing our own thing.”

In March 2022, Sean hosted an Instagram Live chat to tell fans that rehab showed him that he “needed to find” himself. He said:

“That’s who I need to find at the end of the day was myself and come to terms with things that I haven’t came to terms with and get s**t of my chest that I didn’t know I needed to get off my chest and unbury everything that I’ve had buried for so long.”

Jade even said that after his stay in rehab, Sean is completely sober now and "like a whole new person.” After returning from rehab, Jade and Sean rekindled their relationship last year.

Now, after years of being together and going through some rough phases in their lives, Jade and Sean got engaged in July 2022. The couple has “already locked in” the venue as they want their wedding to be “super elegant but def [have] October vibes.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to premiere on MTV on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Edited by Priya Majumdar