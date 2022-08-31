What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiere on MTV? Release date, plot, trailer and more details explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the latest installment of the Teen Mom franchise, will bring back some of the most memorable stars of the series. The show will feature Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 alums as some of their storylines pick up where they left off. The latest segment will also feature a girls-only getaway as these moms let loose and bond with each other.

The world has seen them raise their little ones at a young age and now the world will once again witness how they navigate being a parent with even more responsibilities as they step into the next phase of their lives.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer said:

"They’re back and they have each other’s back."

The latest spin-off will feature alums such as Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Briana Dejesus, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, and more.

The latest Teen Mom series starts on September 6, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

What to expect from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will bring back the moms the audience has seen and cheered for before. The supersized season will showcase the journey of these moms as they juggle their relationships, work, and kids. While some of them are now raising teenagers, others are still getting used to the sleepless nights that come with raising infants. Along with motherhood, they now also have other challenges that they need to overcome.

In the trailer, Briana Dejesus implied that having the support of her fellow moms has been very important to her. She further said:

"If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I would be here today."

While some of the moms are finally in a good place, others are still struggling. The trailer shows the mothers letting loose and enjoying life and celebrating milestones of their children’s lives. However, drama’s always around the corner.

Joining Teen Mom: The Next Chapter for a guest appearance will be former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. Even though she’s not an official cast member, she could possibly bring the heat during the girls’ trip that the series will feature.

In the trailer, just after Jenelle’s brief appearance, someone off-camera said:

“It’s happening. It’s happening.”

The cast

Returning to screens are the moms that have grown and raised their own in front of the camera. The stars of the show, who got pregnant young, are back to make the audience a part of the upcoming phases of their lives as a part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Amber Portwood

Amber previously appeared on 16 and Pregnant as well as Teen Mom. She first gave birth at the age of 18 and currently has two children from different partners. She recently made the news when she lost custody of her son, James Andrew, and sought support from her fellow teen moms.

Maci Bookout

The TV personality, author, and public speaker has three children and previously appeared on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom, and Teen Mom OG. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star also appeared on Naked and Afraid but quit on the second day of filming.

Briana Dejesus

The actress, model, TV personality, and reality TV star is well-known for her appearances in Teen Mom 2 and other installments of the franchise as well. The Hispanic actress has two daughters from different partners and got engaged to the famous tattoo artist Javi Gonzales in 2021.

Other moms set to make a comeback with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Catelynn Baltierra.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on September 6, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

