"Rachel is DRAINING": Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Rachel as she fights with Kayla over messages

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, the cast took a trip together to LA to record some promotional photoshoots for the show. It was revealed that Kayla had made a group chat for the same, but Rachel was not sure if she was coming on the trip because her 20th birthday was on the same weekend.

Things escalated when Rachel pushed Kayla's buttons and Kayla called Rachel delusional and accused her of doing drugs and jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend. Madisen asked the girls to go take care of their kids, which was considered a 'trashy' comment by everyone.

The girls wanted to forget everything on the trip, but at the first dinner itself they got into an argument. Rachel initially stated that she did not want to discuss the situation but immediately blamed Kayla for the whole situation. Kayla, meanwhile, said that she was not a bully but Rachel took it too far so she had to respond in the same manner.

Rachel felt ganged up and left the dinner table. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Rachel was acting immature and was draining everyone's energy. They felt that she did not want to listen to anybody. One fan took to Twitter to say, "Rachel is DRAINING," after the young mom seemingly pushed everyone's buttons.

court🍯. @forever_lashaun I see why Rachel will never progress in life. she just don’t know how to shut the fuck up & listen. she over talks everybody! as soon as someone’s says something she don’t like she immediately starts yelling! like girl, relax. #YoungAndPregnant I see why Rachel will never progress in life. she just don’t know how to shut the fuck up & listen. she over talks everybody! as soon as someone’s says something she don’t like she immediately starts yelling! like girl, relax. #YoungAndPregnant

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Rachel and Madisen for their behavior

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant took to Twitter to slam Rachel for overreacting to the situation. They also felt that Madisen's reaction to the whole situation was not good and that she always pushed herself into Rachel's fights.

Several fans pointed out that Madisen's comment was uncalled for as they called out Rachel for never taking up the responsibility for anything.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese there’s nothing positive about saying “take care of your kids”. idk why madisen is acting clueless, but she knows she wouldn’t like it if someone said that to her. keep kids out of it hoe. #YoungAndPregnant there’s nothing positive about saying “take care of your kids”. idk why madisen is acting clueless, but she knows she wouldn’t like it if someone said that to her. keep kids out of it hoe. #YoungAndPregnant

J✌️ @kpj__24 Rachel is downplaying the whole argument in an attempt to remove her influence in the whole thing. She takes no accountability. #YoungandPregnant Rachel is downplaying the whole argument in an attempt to remove her influence in the whole thing. She takes no accountability. #YoungandPregnant

tae @hiibiish The argument was between Kayla, Bri, Kaiya & then here go madisen wanting to be relevant when it didn’t have nothing to do with her and for her add her 2 cents when it wasn’t needed by saying “go take of your kids” we all know damn well her ass DO NOT like #YoungAndPregnant The argument was between Kayla, Bri, Kaiya & then here go madisen wanting to be relevant when it didn’t have nothing to do with her and for her add her 2 cents when it wasn’t needed by saying “go take of your kids” we all know damn well her ass DO NOT like #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/TLCSyCRBjN

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #YoungandPregnant No one threw you into the fight there Madison you inserted yourself into it so it's on you!! No one threw you into the fight there Madison you inserted yourself into it so it's on you!! 😡😤 #YoungandPregnant

REESE™ @_kissmyreese rachel started everything and now she wants positivity lmao girl you always arguing w everyone #YoungAndPregnant rachel started everything and now she wants positivity lmao girl you always arguing w everyone #YoungAndPregnant

ashleé @_BellaJolie 🤣🤣🤣 Rachel wanna be an anime character so bad🤣🤣🤣 #YoungAndPregnant Rachel wanna be an anime character so bad 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 #YoungAndPregnant

big head @hollingsjerk rachel was waiting at the door to bring the groupchat up when they could've left it in the past & started over in person #YoungAndPregnant rachel was waiting at the door to bring the groupchat up when they could've left it in the past & started over in person #YoungAndPregnant

A recap of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 22

Last week on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Madisen and her boyfriend Christian took a road trip to Arkansas. Madisen was concerned that Christian might decide to stay in Arkansas with his friends, leaving her alone with his child. On their way, they stopped in Tennessee to join Rachel for her daughter Hazelee’s third birthday.

After the birthday party, Rachel asked Madisen for advice on how to break off her relationship with her mother and cut her out of Hazelee’s life. She also told Madisen that she was planning to do this earlier on but postponed it after finding out that her mother was throwing Hazelee a party.

Madisen said that she also had mommy issues and that she should make the decision immediately. She felt that Rachel used her mother for the birthday party. The women started to scream at each other because of the argument. Madisen said that Rachel should not have asked her for advice if she could not accept it, while Rachel felt that Madisen did not understand her point of view.

The episode description reads,

"Madisen and Christian drive to Arkansas and stop in Tennessee to visit Rachel and celebrate Hazelee's third birthday; Brianna worries about sending Braeson to a school that banned LGBTQ and BLM."

Rachel even argued with her mother at the party but blamed Madisen for causing drama. She stormed off after the argument but immediately made up after the fight. Christian said that he was not sure if he was going to stay in Arkansas or with his child.

Brianna was concerned about sending her son to a kindergarten where all LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter representation had been banned. She expressed her concerns to her mother and decided to talk to her ex-boyfriend Dan because he is a member of both communities. Dan told Brianna that her son would be prejudiced anywhere and that this would help him develop a strong personality and friendship.

Brianna agreed to his advice and decided to send Braeson to school. Her mother said that she would deal with any bullies in the future.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs every Tuesday on MTV at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave