"Dan looks good": Fans are thrilled as Brianna's ex Dan makes a surprise appearance in Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Brianna was concerned about sending her son to the local Newberg kindergarten because the school lacked representation of the LGBTQI+ and Black community. She feared he would be bullied about his Mexican ethnicity and missing limb.

She decided to talk to her ex-boyfriend Dan, who was black and trans, to consult him about the potential bullying situation in school. She shared that after their breakup, the two became excellent friends. In a video call, Dan shared that he just found his people in school to get through the day and that her child could be bullied anywhere.

He said he was upset that Brianna was going through such a hard time, and the two ended the call on good terms. Brianna decided to take his advice and send her son to the local school and see what happens in the future. Brianna's mother assured her that she would not sit silent if her grandchild were being bullied.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans were thrilled to see Dan on the show and said he has grown more mature than in the previous seasons.

DaddyNapper 😏♉️ @Ohhh_Well #YoungAndPregnant It’s cool that Briana has someone to talk to about it. They’re both smiling at each other so hard and I cannot lie Dan looks good It’s cool that Briana has someone to talk to about it. They’re both smiling at each other so hard and I cannot lie Dan looks good 😍 #YoungAndPregnant

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans happy to see Dan comeback on the show

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to express how happy they were to see Dan on the show. They felt that Dan had become more mature and physically attractive. Fans also said that Brianna still liked Dan, which was why she spoke to Dan to get his advice.

tae @hiitaae Brianna still likes Dan Idc what nobody say that’s why she said “I got to call Dan” #YoungAndPregnant Brianna still likes Dan Idc what nobody say that’s why she said “I got to call Dan” #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/yEfta42GyI

Mae @mae_jerseylove Wow looking at the younger pictures of Dan he has really matured #YoungAndPregnant Wow looking at the younger pictures of Dan he has really matured #YoungAndPregnant

big head @hollingsjerk brianna just wanted an excuse to call dan up 🤣 I'm not mad at you girl we all do it #YoungAndPregnant brianna just wanted an excuse to call dan up 🤣 I'm not mad at you girl we all do it #YoungAndPregnant

Kayla Sessler @kayla_sessler 🏼 #YoungAndPregnant If there’s one thing Dan’s gonna do… it’s make an appearance every season 🤣 If there’s one thing Dan’s gonna do… it’s make an appearance every season 🤣👋🏼 #YoungAndPregnant

AshBashnyc @ABashnyc Damn Dan cute tho. Glew tf up #YoungandPregnant Damn Dan cute tho. Glew tf up #YoungandPregnant

A recap of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 20

Last week on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla revealed that she had a panic attack after Luke proposed to her. She also expressed regretting her decision to get engaged. The couple has previously been affected by some acts of infidelity. Kayla felt it was not the right time to be engaged and asked her mother if she could stay at her place for a month.

Kayla wanted to take some time away from her partner to see if the two were meant for each other. Luke was oblivious to all this and thought they were moving into Kayla's home together. Kayla was afraid the two would cheat on each other during the 30 days apart. She also added that she was willing to take a risk following the cheating allegations, family fights, and an abortion.

Kayla also encouraged Teazha to heal from her traumatic past by speaking with her mother and great-grandmother.

The episode description reads,

"Brianna tries to get back in the dating game; Madisen and Christian reach a breaking point; Noah and Rachel move into their new house; Kiaya encourages Teazha to reconnect with her family; Kayla is having second thoughts after her engagement."

Noah and Rachel moved into their new house, but Rachel was distraught. She came to know that Drew would face more jail time. Madisen and Christian fought about their money, and their relationship reached a breaking point.

Brianna grew excited after she saw that Briggs, her ex, had unblocked her from social media. However, Brianna got upset after learning that he had a girlfriend and decided to step away from dating anyone.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs every Tuesday on MTV at 9 PM ET. Episodes of the show are also available on Paramount +.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das