What happened between Yve and Mohamed? 90 Day Fiancé couple’s relationship timeline explored amid cheating scandal and domestic abuse allegations

90 Day Fiancé couple Yve and Mohamed have parted ways after the latter's cheating scandal, and the former's domestic violence allegations came to light.

Recently, Yve has been charged with battery and assault after an alleged altercation with Mohamed by the Albuquerque Police Department. The reality star was approached by police on August 15 after the allegations, as per People.

However, Yve's representatives have called all the allegations "false." They even said that the charges were made up by Mohamed so that he could stay in the US and avoid deportation. Yve's manager, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch:

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning. They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

90 Day Fiancé couple Yve and Mohamed's initial days were exciting

A single mom from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Yve, fell for Mohamed after he slid into her DMs. Despite having an age gap of 23 years, she was immediately smitten by the chiseled body of the Egyptian.

They soon started talking, and Yve flew to Egypt to meet Mohamed. They even got engaged there. Later, Mohamed decided to fly down to the US to meet his lady love.

The couple was initially excited to meet, but after staying together, their views started clashing due to their cultural differences. Moreover, Mohamed "wanting a woman like his mother" created a rift between the two.

Mohamed raised one issue after another by advising Yve about what to wear, subsequently asking her to convert to Islam, and not agreeing with her beliefs and lifestyle. In one of the 90 Day Fiancé episodes, Mohamed confessed:

“I’m not OK with Yve’s beliefs. If we wish something, why we, don’t ask God? Like, fire has nothing to do with wishes. If that’s how Yve and her friends practice their spirituality, that goes against my beliefs.”

But despite all the challenges, the much-in-love couple got hitched in July 2022 and completed the K-1 requirement for the visa. After the marriage, Mohamed told the producers of 90 Day Fiancé:

“I find Yve loving me unconditionally. I made mistakes and she loved me through it all.”

90 Day Fiancé' Mohamed cheating scandal allegations

The couple ended the season on a high note, but soon after, their marital bliss was shaken after Yve discovered that Mohamed had been cheating on her. During the final scene of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell-All, Yve opened up about Mohamed's affair with another woman. She said:

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening. He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

Mohamed cleared his stance on the allegations, revealing that he met this "very nice" girl online. He initially,

“Thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger.”

TLC reportedly shared text messages between Mohamed and the other women during the former's scene on the tell-all, one of which appeared to be from him that read,

“I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

After the discovery, Mohamed tried to make things "right" and texted the women, mentioning:

"I am a married man. Please stop texting me.’”

Mohamed accepted his flaws and promised his wife Yve that he would better his behavior.

Following the scandal and allegations, 90 Day Fiancé couple Yve and Mohamed have separated.

Edited by Sayati Das