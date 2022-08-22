When did Paget Berry x Ciara Duggan split? Below Deck alum’s relationship explored as he gets engaged to Johana Mills

Below Deck alum Paget Berry is engaged to Johana Mills, as per the reality star's Instagram post on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He shared a montage of pictures of the couple to broadcast the exciting news to his fans. The engagement comes eight months after Berry and Mills made their relationship public.

The engaged couple's romance came nearly a year after Berry's split from Below Deck co-star Ciara Duggan. The former couple had been dating for four years before starring in the Bravo show, which premiered in February 2020. They got engaged in July 2020, shortly after the first season's wrap. However, they called it quits in March 2021.

As Paget announced his engagement to now-fiancee Johana Mills, he captioned the post and detailed the couple's first date. He then said:

“The food apart there is no one I’d rather laugh, life with, cry, dance, and attempt all sorts of accents with than you Johana, I am so proud of you and all that you are achieving and I am super stoked to be your Fiancé and future husband. Never change.”

Below Deck stars Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan's relationship explored

Paget met Ciara while working on her family's boat and introduced her to the yachting industry. The duo began dating in 2016 and worked on Parsifal year-round. As they appeared as first mate and deckhand on Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1, viewers witnessed their relationship blossom.

Paget then popped the question to Ciara in Italy in July 2020. The duo continued to work and travel, as evident from their respective social media pages. The two were also in a long-distance relationship when Ciara landed a Chief Stew role in another yacht heading to Scotland. In September 2020, Paget opened up about the same through an Instagram post:

"Ciara and I have worked apart before for over a year, working in the same industry we at least knew of the limitations of communication...Luckily for us distance makes the heart grow fonder! For any of you going through long distance just remember it is all worth it in the end, being apart teaches us how to be [together]."

In October of the same year, the former couple was back in one place. They moved together into a new house in France. However, this is when the Below Deck stars realized that things weren't working. Nine months after their engagement, the duo called it quits in March 2021.

In an interview with US Weekly, Ciara opened up about their decision to break up and confessed:

“There were a lot of reasons that it kind of broke down. Being in France, we weren’t quarantining, we weren’t stuck together or anything like that. “We were there just kind of living life, but you know I was taking temporary jobs and I just kind of realized throughout taking those jobs that I was happier on my own for a lot of reasons.”

The Below Deck alum confirmed that she broke up with Paget in December 2020, stating that she was not fully invested in the relationship. Ciara said:

“I loved him, but I think I was not in love. I never really wanted to get married, if I’m being honest."

Ciara first shared the news via Instagram when a follower asked her if she was still together with Paget. She said that "things happen" and that the duo wished "nothing but the best" for each other. The star further told the publication:

“There’s no bad feelings between us... I need to move on with my life and I need to do what I need to do for me, and he needs to do the same...I hope he finds someone who’s better suited … Neither of us is malicious, which is what matters. We have too much of a history to just not care about each other.”

While Paget is reveling in his blossoming relationship with Johana, Ciara is exploring her sailor life, traveling around the world, trying different cuisines, and hanging out with friends and family, as per the stars' social media handles.

