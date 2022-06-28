What time will Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 4 air? Cast, plot, air time, release date and more details explored

MTV’s hit reality show Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, which debuted in 2018, is back with its fourth season. The first episode of the new season premieres on MTV on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the episodes on Hulu+ Live TV and on the channel’s website.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms, and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn."

All about the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant

The new season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant heads to Los Angeles, with all the cast members coming together for the first time, leaning on one another for some much-needed support.

The five young moms will be seen handling some tough situations as they raise their young ones. From family drama to facing some difficult choices, Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen will be seen sharing their struggles with motherhood.

Brianna Jaramillo and Kayla Sessler

Brianna and Kayla made their first appearance in season 1 of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, which is a spinoff of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Brianna, the youngest mom of the season, gave birth to her son, Braeson.

Kayla had a baby boy named Izaiah with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Alexander.

Kayla has another child, Ariah, with her current boyfriend Luke Davis. Their tumultuous relationship will be a major source of drama this season.

Kiaya Elliott and Rachel Beaver

Kiaya and Rachel came onboard during the second season. Kiaya is mother to Amour, her son whom she co-parents with her partner Teazha.

Rachel has a daughter, Hazelee, with ex-boyfriend Drew Brooks.

Madisen Bieth

Madisen joined in the third season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. She and her ex, Christian, share a daughter Camille.

What to expect from the season premiere of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant?

Ahead of season 4’s premiere, MTV released a short preview clip, giving viewers a sneak peak into the drama.

The new season promises to deliver a “whole new vibe to parenting” with all the teen moms coming together for group getaways. In a sneak peek, Kayla told Brianna:

"There's so much drama going on back home - this gives us time to focus on us"

The new season promises heightened emotions, uncomfortable conversations and changing family dynamics for the young moms, who continue to support each other through it all. Kayla, who has been open about her recent abortion on the show, told the other cast members:

"We put everything out there. Even the stuff we know we are going to get hate for. Like stuff that is uncomfortable to talk about"

Kayla and Luke’s complicated equation will be a highlight of the show this season.

In the longer promo video, Kiaya told the cameras:

"We are all family in a way. We all go through similar things and we all share the same life experiences"

Kiaya’s relationship troubles with her girlfriend Taezha and struggles with Amour’s biological father, who was released from prison, will be showcased this season.

Tune into MTV on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET to see how these young moms face their challenges head-on in the season premiere of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.

