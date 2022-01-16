How old was Jordan Cashmyer? '16 & Pregnant' star dead, leaves behind daughter Evie

On Saturday, January 15, 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer reportedly passed away. TMZ reported the news of her death, which was later confirmed by her father Dennis via a Facebook post.

TMZ's report cited a medical examiner as their source. However, the cause of her death is not known. Her father's Facebook post confirming her death insinuated that she died on Saturday.

Jordan's father wrote:

"Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

Jordan Cashmyer is reportedly survived by her father, stepmother, siblings, and daughter Genevieve.

What is known about Jordan Cashmyer?

According to her father, Jordan Cashmyer passed away at the age of 26. She appeared on the fifth season of MTV's reality TV series 16 and Pregnant in 2014. At the time of her pregnancy, she was 18 to 19 years old.

The series showcased her life struggles prior to her daughter Genevieve's birth on March 7, 2014. She shared her daughter with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. The couple were on the verge of becoming homeless during their appearance on the show.

According to her backstory in 16 and Pregnant, Jordan was evicted from her parents' house following her pregnancy and refusal to leave Derek at the time. The two separated during the course of filming the episodes, owing to their financial conditions and Derek's refusal to earn an income.

After their separation, Jordan returned to her parents' home, where her father and stepmother shared custody of Genevieve (aka Evie). Later, the Baltimore, Maryland native temporarily gave up custody of her daughter to Derek's mother. Around that time, Jordan suffered from addiction, depression, and even suicidal tendencies.

In 2014, it was reported that Jordan Cashymer worked as an exotic dancer to support herself. She was allegedly hospitalized a few months later for attempted suicide. Following this, she was checked into rehab multiple times.

Three years later, Jordan allegedly worked as a s*x worker and was arrested for possession of narcotic substances like cocaine and heroin.

Around 2018, Jordan Cashmyer was in a public relationship with a person named Keith Boyer. Her last post on Instagram was a few months later, following which she did not upload any 'public' post. The 26-year-old was also associated with Howiewood Entertainment.

Where is Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor now?

Jordan's daughter, Genevieve, is now a 7-year-old and reportedly lives with her father, Derek Taylor, at her paternal grandmother's house. However, not much is currently known about the custody arrangement of Evie.

