Why are Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slamming Rachel Beaver? Tennessee native fights with Madisen Beth

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel celebrated her daughter Hazelee's third birthday and invited Madisen to Tennessee to celebrate the joyous occasion. Even though Madisen was going through a tough time with her boyfriend, she decided to stop by while going to Arkansas. Rachel's mother had done all the preparations for her granddaughter's party.
After the party, the young mothers had a conversation about their parents. Rachel said she was bickering with her mother at Hazelee's birthday party. Madisen said that Rachel's mother was sweet, but she did not know her long enough to pass a judgment. Subsequently, Rachel asked for advice about solving her past issues with her mother. To this, Madisen empathetically said that she also had mommy issues, so she understood Rachel's situation.
Madisen asked Rachel to distance herself from her parents and chart certain boundaries. When Rachel interrupted her in the middle and said she was already doing it, Madisen asked her why she let her mother organize the party.
After this comment, Rachel screamed at Madisen and left the room where the latter was staying. Madisen kept repeating that she was sorry and that Rachel should not have asked her for any advice if she did not want to hear it.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Rachel was being rude and that it was ironic that she fought Madisen after asking for her advice.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to slam Rachel for being rude to Madisen. They felt she did not want to listen to Madisen's advice and just wanted to confirm her ideas.
Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Madisen revealed that she had broken up with Christian, but the two were still living together to co-parent their daughter. In a video call with her friend, Madisen cried after telling her that she could not hold on to her relationship anymore.
Brianna said that since her son was of age, she wanted to concentrate on getting him admitted to kindergarten classes. She was worried about her child because the local Newberg school lacked any LGBTQI+ or Black people representation. She feared people would judge him for his Mexican ethnicity and a missing limb.
Brianna's mother shared the same concern and said she wanted her grandson to grow up in an area where people were more inclusive. She decided she could afford to move out of her hometown without her mother's help and spoke to Dan, her ex-boyfriend, for suggestions.
"Madisen and Christian drive to Arkansas and stop in Tennessee to visit Rachel and celebrate Hazelee's third birthday; Brianna worries about sending Braeson to a school that banned LGBTQ and BLM."
Kiaya told her friends that she was afraid to share her child with Zay once he was out of jail. She was shocked to learn that he would be out of jail within the next 30 days after his bail hearing.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs on MTV every Tuesday at 9 PM ET.