Why are Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slamming Rachel Beaver? Tennessee native fights with Madisen Beth

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel celebrated her daughter Hazelee's third birthday and invited Madisen to Tennessee to celebrate the joyous occasion. Even though Madisen was going through a tough time with her boyfriend, she decided to stop by while going to Arkansas. Rachel's mother had done all the preparations for her granddaughter's party.

After the party, the young mothers had a conversation about their parents. Rachel said she was bickering with her mother at Hazelee's birthday party. Madisen said that Rachel's mother was sweet, but she did not know her long enough to pass a judgment. Subsequently, Rachel asked for advice about solving her past issues with her mother. To this, Madisen empathetically said that she also had mommy issues, so she understood Rachel's situation.

Madisen asked Rachel to distance herself from her parents and chart certain boundaries. When Rachel interrupted her in the middle and said she was already doing it, Madisen asked her why she let her mother organize the party.

After this comment, Rachel screamed at Madisen and left the room where the latter was staying. Madisen kept repeating that she was sorry and that Rachel should not have asked her for any advice if she did not want to hear it.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Rachel was being rude and that it was ironic that she fought Madisen after asking for her advice.

Shaquita Sunflower 💛🌻 @LocdQueen06 what kinda mess is that Rachel asked for advice and got mad when she gave it to herwhat kinda mess is that #YoungAndPregnant Rachel asked for advice and got mad when she gave it to her 😂😂 what kinda mess is that #YoungAndPregnant

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Rachel for being rude

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to slam Rachel for being rude to Madisen. They felt she did not want to listen to Madisen's advice and just wanted to confirm her ideas.

Aven Si’Miah @ImanSmith1226 Rachel is so use to bullying her family during discussions, she doesn’t know how to communicate with others. She thinks talking over them will shut them up. #YoungAndPregnant Rachel is so use to bullying her family during discussions, she doesn’t know how to communicate with others. She thinks talking over them will shut them up. #YoungAndPregnant

Miranda Killgallen @ShhhMyShowIsOn Like it is weird to let her throw the birthday party then block her lolol especially if she didn't do anything egregious at the party #YoungAndPregnant Like it is weird to let her throw the birthday party then block her lolol especially if she didn't do anything egregious at the party #YoungAndPregnant

KG🏳️‍🌈 @KGcountry6orn #teenmomyoungandpregnant #TeenMom Rachel rebels against anyone who doesnt side with her incompetent views. She is the most tragic Teen Mom every season #YoungAndPregnant #TeenMom YP Rachel rebels against anyone who doesnt side with her incompetent views. She is the most tragic Teen Mom every season #YoungAndPregnant #teenmomyoungandpregnant #TeenMom #TeenMomYP

kim @kbaby82 Rachel just wanted Madisen to agree with her and couldn’t handle her opinion. She didn’t have to come to your kid’s party. #YoungAndPregnant Rachel just wanted Madisen to agree with her and couldn’t handle her opinion. She didn’t have to come to your kid’s party. #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/Ore6vLQ8aO

Cyn @OverthinkingCyn Convinced Rachel loves giving her mom a hardass time! #YoungAndPregnant Convinced Rachel loves giving her mom a hardass time! #YoungAndPregnant

NessaJade ⚜️ @Ayy_NessaJayy Madisen needs to get some help too. Seeing how she acted during that argument is a trauma response. #YoungAndPregnant Madisen needs to get some help too. Seeing how she acted during that argument is a trauma response. #YoungAndPregnant

Jaz🪬 @justjazmineee Did Rachel really ask Madisen for advice and then got mad because she wasn’t liking what she was saying? Lmao whettt???? #YoungandPregnant Did Rachel really ask Madisen for advice and then got mad because she wasn’t liking what she was saying? Lmao whettt???? #YoungandPregnant https://t.co/0uO3sRm7TN

Leyka J. @leykajones So she asks for advise and when she doesn’t like what she listens bc gets called out on her bs so twist everything and gets mad lol #YoungAndPregnant So she asks for advise and when she doesn’t like what she listens bc gets called out on her bs so twist everything and gets mad lol #YoungAndPregnant

What happened on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant tonight?

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Madisen revealed that she had broken up with Christian, but the two were still living together to co-parent their daughter. In a video call with her friend, Madisen cried after telling her that she could not hold on to her relationship anymore.

Brianna said that since her son was of age, she wanted to concentrate on getting him admitted to kindergarten classes. She was worried about her child because the local Newberg school lacked any LGBTQI+ or Black people representation. She feared people would judge him for his Mexican ethnicity and a missing limb.

Brianna's mother shared the same concern and said she wanted her grandson to grow up in an area where people were more inclusive. She decided she could afford to move out of her hometown without her mother's help and spoke to Dan, her ex-boyfriend, for suggestions.

The episode description reads,

"Madisen and Christian drive to Arkansas and stop in Tennessee to visit Rachel and celebrate Hazelee's third birthday; Brianna worries about sending Braeson to a school that banned LGBTQ and BLM."

Kiaya told her friends that she was afraid to share her child with Zay once he was out of jail. She was shocked to learn that he would be out of jail within the next 30 days after his bail hearing.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs on MTV every Tuesday at 9 PM ET.

