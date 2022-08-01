Why did Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans call her mother Barbara “toxic”? Cause explored

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans deemed her mother Barbara "toxic" in an Instagram post on July 31, where she included several allegations apparently sent to her by her followers, who accused Barbara of talking about her daughter behind her back.

In the video, one message read, “Did you see what your mom said about you?” while another read, "Your mom was talking s—t about you!" as Jenelle sat down and sipped a drink.

Addressing the comments, Jenelle captioned the post by writing about how disappointing it was when none of your "accomplishments" were "acknowledged" by your own mother. She ended the post with the hashtag, "ToxicParents," thereby implying that her mother was toxic.

The mother and daughter have always shared a tumultuous relationship. Their troubled bonding even aired on Teen Mom 2 over the years.

This recent video comes after Barbara met the Teen Mom cast during a visit to LA and advised them against being sucked into the world of fame. She used her daughter as an example and spoke about how Jenelle spent a lot of money for her boyfriends.

What exactly did Barbara say about her daughter and Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans?

Jenelle's Instagram post came following Barbara's recent trip to Los Angeles, where she met up with the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant and advised them not to spend their show's money carelessly. According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Barbara allegedly said:

“I’m gonna give you advice. Do not get sucked into this fame and do not, no seriously, do not blow your money. Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life. That’s what happened to Farrah. She’s a f–king mes.”

Barbara was in LA to film for the new season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night.

Speaking about Jenelle and how she spent all her money, Barbara said:

“Even Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends. What are you f–king nuts? Ya know, taking trips.”

She then emphasized that she took her money and "invested it.”

Previous feuds between Barbara and Jenelle

Prior to this, things got rough between the two over the custody of Jenelle’s almost 13-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with her ex Andrew Lewis.

In January 2021, Barbara claimed to TMZ that she had “full custody” over Jace. Jenelle denied the allegations through a TikTok video she shared that month, and reportedly said:

“Now she’s trying to make me look like a dumbass. Now she’s taking it all back.”

Despite their estranged relationship, in a March interview, Jenelle told Us Weekly that she would “never” want Barabara out of Jace’s life:

“I know in the past I’ve said that, but that was when I was young and mad. I see how important it is for Jace to have that relationship with my mom, no matter how much I dislike her.”

The North Carolina native is also a mother to two other children apart from Jace. She shares her son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley with her now husband David Eason.

Apart from the custody battle, Jenelle also explained that another reason why they were always at loggerheads was because her mother was “always worried about pleasing the producers” when they were on Teen Mom 2, which sparked "arguments" between them.

Jenelle had previously posted a family Christmas picture with Barbara, indicating that they have put an end to past discord. However, the latest post indicates otherwise.

