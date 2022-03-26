What is myasthenia gravis? Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans may have autoimmune disorder after being hospitalized for chest pain

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized on Thursday as she was suffering from chest pain. She shared the news on her Instagram story on Friday and mentioned that she might have myasthenia gravis.

Evans wrote that she was in the hospital the entire day the day before she posted the story. The reason she cited was “chest pain” and further wrote:

“Please just send prayers, Thanks! I’ll explain later, Too much to type.”

Janelle Evans' Instagram story (Image via j_evans1219/Instagram)

According to Page Six, Jenelle Evans posted another story, which is now unavailable on her Instagram. In that post, the 30-year-old explained her diagnosis. It read:

“New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis.”

What is myasthenia gravis?

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder, according to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. The term is derived from Latin and Greek words, which means “grave muscular weakness.”

The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America described MG as:

“Myasthenia gravis (MG) is the most common primary disorder of neuromuscular transmission. The usual cause is an acquired immunological abnormality, but some cases result from genetic abnormalities at the neuromuscular junction.”

It further stated:

“When it comes to diagnosing MG, abnormal antibodies can be measured in the blood of most people with MG, but not all.”

According to Jenelle Evans’ Instagram story, her blood test results indicated two anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies.

Jenelle Evans was earlier diagnosed with fibromyalgia

The month of March has been the bearer of bad news for Jenelle Evans. On March 11, the reality TV star told E! News that she has fibromyalgia, a medical disorder that causes “musculoskeletal pain” along with mood swings, fatigue, sleep disorders and memory issues.

She said:

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches — like I had the flu, but was not sick.”

Jenelle Evans continued:

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist.”

The Teen Mom alum is pretty active on social media, YouTube and TikTok. She has been keeping her followers informed about her medical condition. The MTV star has appeared in Teen Mom 2 for five seasons and during her time filming the show, she had to face multiple legal issues.

In personal life, she is married to David Eason (33), who was also an MTV star before the network fired him after he killed Evans’ pet dog. The Teen Mom star has three children: Jace (12), Kaise (7) and Ensley (5).

