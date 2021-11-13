Jenelle Evans Sew Sew You drama explained as Teen Mom cries in TikTok video 

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans recently took to her TikTok account, revealing that a clothing company dropped her line “because of haters” going after her. The 29-year-old looked distraught and was crying uncontrollably.

Since receiving the unfortunate news, Jenne Evans revealed the brand's name as well- SewSew You, which she was “working with.”

The former MTV star also stated that she had decided to make her website under her name after the company dropped her. She attempted to detail the content of the said website, claiming it would include fitness and loungewear.

SewSew You also announced that Jenelle Evans' “line is canceled.”

Jenelle Evans' SewSew You line was expected to launch on November 17

The reality show star took to TikTok to express herself. Jenne Evans was modeling a few items from the clothing line, giving fans a prior sneak peek on social media. The clothing line was expected to release on November 17 this month.

In pictures posted earlier, the mother-of-three sported several workout pieces. The posts were captioned:

“SNEAK PEEK! The Jenelle Eason Collection: #StayCozy #ComingSoon. Nov. 17th #SaveTheDate."

Myself @Fetal_Mistake WTF are these poses? And why is there lint all over her ass? 🙈 WTF are these poses? And why is there lint all over her ass? 🙈 https://t.co/ftkV8Wacpz

Alas, Jenelle Evans' clothing line will not be launching. She captioned her TikTok video:

“Been crying all morning.”

She added:

"Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but SewSew You has dropped me because of haters."

She also took to Instagram to announce the news, where she looked shattered.

Followers of the Teen Mom were disappointed to see the products she gave a sneak peek of. Many potential customers claimed that the material of the clothes looked cheap. A few comments online read:

"Why does the material look like cheap craft felt?"

"That looks like a jail jumpsuit."

Another comment read:

"It's cheap material for what I’m guessing will be a high price."

While announcing the launch of Jenelle Evan’s clothing line, she mentioned that the clothing was “made from luxury material and the best craftsmanship I’ve ever seen.”

Jenelle Evans' former business failure explained

In June, Jenelle Evan’s makeup company JE Cosmetics ran out of business as well. According to The Sun, the makeup brand’s business license had been “dissolved” by North Carolina Secretary of State.

Jenelle Evans' older cosmetics line dissolved as well (Image via Splash)

It was reported that the business was terminated as she failed to file her annual business report, which was due in April of this year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since her SewSew You clothing line being canceled made news online, Jenelle Evans' social media accounts have gone private.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar