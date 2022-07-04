How many kids does Jhene Aiko have? Teenage daughter's age explored as singer is set to welcome her first child with Big Sean

American singer Jhene Aiko is expecting her first child with longtime partner Big Sean. While the unborn child will be Sean's first, Aiko is already a mother to a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko.

As per pictures obtained by news outlet TMZ, the couple were seen strolling around Beverly Hills on July 2, where the 34-year-old wore a gray bodycon dress that showed her baby bump.

An insider discussed the couple's pregnancy with ET News, stating:

"The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

As of now, it is not clear how far along the Sativa singer is. Aiko confirmed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post on July 3, 2022.

When was Jhene Aiko's daughter Namiko born?

In 2008, a 20-year-old Aiko welcomed her daughter, Namiko Love Browner, during her days at at West Los Angeles College. The crooner had started taking voice lessons when she realised she was pregnant.

While talking to CR Fashion Book, Aiko revealed how she was determined to change her life after finding out about her pregnancy.

“I never intended to have a baby so young. But as soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was overwhelmed with a new focus and drive. I knew I didn’t want a regular job. I wanted to provide a life for me and my daughter that was beyond myself.”

The 13-year-old star child's father is singer O'Ryan, who is the younger sibling of musician Omarion.

Jhene Aiko and O'Ryan dated from 2005 to 2008, and parted ways for reasons that remain unknown.

Speaking of her former beau, the singer said:

“I’m not with my daughter’s father, but I’m lucky that I have a large and supportive family who are loving and caring for my baby every day when I’m traveling on tour or away.”

The singer is often seen sharing pictures with her daughter on Instagram. In 2018, the duo also performed Sing to Me, a song from Aiko's album Trip, for VH1's annual show Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean: Relationship timeline explored

As for Jhene Aiko's relationship with Big Sean, the duo have been dating on and off since 2016. They temporarily called-off their relationship in 2019 but patched up in 2020.

In a February 2021 interview with DJ Khaled, the singers addressed their relationship and stated that it was built on friendship.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level."

Over the years, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have collaborated on several songs together, notable among them being 2012's I’m Gonna Be, 2013's Beware, 2015's I Know, 2017's Same Time Pt. 1, and Body Language.

