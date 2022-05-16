Who is Briana DeJesus? Teen Mom 2 star celebrates after winning a lawsuit against Kailyn Lowry

In June 2021, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry sued co-star Briana DeJesus for defamation. However, the latter recently won the case after a judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Following the decision, Briana threw a huge party to celebrate her win. Co-star Jade Cline helped her with decorations that included "Case Closed" being spelled out on balloons, while a clip with Rihana's "Bi**h better have my money" lyric playing in the background was posted on her Instagram Story.

Kailyn sued her co-star in July 2021 after the latter publicly claimed that the former had assaulted her ex, Chris Lopez, who is the father of Kailyn's two youngest sons. According to her complaint, filed in Florida on June 25, 2021, she was suing her co-star for "defamation concerning recent untrue statements" that DeJesus had made.

Who is Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus?

Briana DeJesus was born on May 21, 1994, and resides in Orlando, Florida. She joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in 2017 and officially joined the MTV family on June 5 of the same year. She was originally on Teen Mom 3, but that spin-off was canceled and had some of its members reassigned to different shows.

The 27-year-old reality star has two daughters, Nova Star DeJesus, who she shares with ex Devoin Austin, and Stella Star Hernandez with ex Luis Hernandez. The oldest is 10, and the youngest is 4.

Her relationship with Devoin didn't last very long after she became pregnant. She told US Weekly on July 2, 2017, that he was still around and the duo were figuring things out. Not a lot of information is available about her relationship with Luis except that he is eight years older than her.

She was briefly engaged to Javi Gonzales, a tattoo artist, but revealed to a media publication that was single and celibate for the past eight months and said that she would explore the dating scene after a year. Sharing her story about her breakup with Gonzales, she said via Instagram in August 2021:

“Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans. Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he’s a great guy. I got ish I need to work on and goals I need to meet. I don’t feel like it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

The star is not new to the reality TV scene. She has previously appeared on other reality shows. A few years ago, she appeared on 16 And Pregnant and gave birth to Nova and also on a celebrity therapy show.

Teen Mom @TeenMom

is all-new TONIGHT at 8/7c on Devoin takes both Nova and Stella for a day out, while Luis reaches out to Briana to talk about his relationship with Stella. #TeenMom2 is all-new TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV Devoin takes both Nova and Stella for a day out, while Luis reaches out to Briana to talk about his relationship with Stella. #TeenMom2 is all-new TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV. 🌷 https://t.co/UiATm2Xj0k

The star is incredibly close to her family. She has a little sister named Brittany and her mother Roxanne is her best friend. She has a massive 1.2 million followers on Instagram, however, she does not have any posts yet.

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been engaging in multiple feuds and arguments since 2017 and their animosity towards one another has only increased over the years. From Briana's relationship with Kailyn's ex-husband Javi Marroquin to the defamation suit, things have only gotten bitter.

Briana demands her co-star cover her $120,000 lawyer fees, and the feuding between the two stars seems far from being over.

In April 2022, Kailyn was arrested for "punching" her ex and father to her two sons, Chris Lopez, and was charged with “offensive touching.” However, the judge tossed the case after the charges were dropped, declaring the star as the victor.

Edited by R. Elahi