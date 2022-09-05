Why is Jenelle Evans not returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter? Cause explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to premiere on MTV on September 6 but Jenelle Evans won't be a part of the show. Meanwhile, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Briana Dejesus, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, and others are the stars returning to the show.

The new show will feature fan favorites from Teen Mom 2 and OG and bring viewers to the next chapter of their lives. The audience has seen them raise their little ones and grow up with them.

The young moms have now matured and are ready to take on new challenges that the next phase of life will bring them. They may fall, they may fail but they’ll have each other to pick them up.

Although the Teen Mom: Next Chapter teased her appearance, it was confirmed that Jenelle Evans will not be a part of the show due to a contract conflict.

During the trailer, just after Jenelle’s appearance, one of the cast members said off-camera:

"It’s happening. It’s happening."

Jenelle Evans will not be amongst the moms returning for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jenelle Evans and her partner were fired by MTV in 2019 after a nasty revelation. Fans, meanwhile, have always wondered if the global reality star will ever return to the series.

While she may have a cameo in the new series, Evans will not be a full-time cast member as the two parties could not come to an agreement on a contract.

MTV wanted the star to sign an exclusive deal which meant she would not be allowed to work elsewhere. The reality star’s manager said that the deal would limit other career opportunities for their client. Speaking to TMZ, the manager said:

"Jenelle is officially NOT returning to MTV's "Teen Mom" franchise after the two sides could not reach an agreement on a contract."

August Keen, the manager, also said that viewers have not seen the last of Jenelle. Keen noted that the star has a new show in the works which is likely going to be picked up by a “major network.”

Jenelle spoke to Page Six about her absence and said:

"I alone decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms. It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, (and) nothing but good vibes to the girls."

Leah Messer from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter said that while she hasn’t spoken to Jenelle in a long time, she knew her well during their shared time on the show. She added:

"I think that I’m eager to see where she’s at in her life and whatever ultimately the executives decide is what they decide. I wish her the very best."

More about Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“The mother of a super-sized series,” Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, will feature returning moms as they navigate through new phases of life.

The trailer said:

"You were there when they first became moms. Now be there as they turn their next page, together."

The trailer teased stronger relationships but also tougher roads. Some cast members pick out rings and while others barely keep it together, at least they have their fellow moms in their corner.

Tune in on September 6, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

