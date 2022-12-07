"You did nothing wrong"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans divided as Briana and Devoin's mother fight over taking accountability

MTV aired Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 14 on Tuesday, December 6, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Briana was seen preparing for her daughter Nova's 11th birthday. Nova wanted her father and Briana's ex Devoin to come to the party. In a confessional, Briana said that Devoin had not seen the girls in 3 to 4 months, and since she did not want to keep Nova away from her father, she planned to meet him in-person.

Devoin, who had recently revealed on social media that he was a gambling addict and had lost $100,000 for the same reason, did not show up for the meeting. He did come to the party, where Briana was shocked to see him wearing Gucci shorts while being in gambling debt, realizing none of that money went to Nova.

Briana's mother decided to set up a meeting with Devoin's mother Charita to discuss the matter, and informed the latter that her son did not show up for the last meet. Charita, however, felt that Briana was not taking accountability for her past faults, and asked her to go to counseling. This led to Briana crying and telling Charita that she would never respect her, leading the former to storm out of the restaurant.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans were shocked to see the argument escalating so fast, and some fans felt that Charita spoke rudely to Briana. Other fans called out Briana for blaming all the mistakes on Devoin.

dolores tafoya @lildeeof4 Oh damn!! Bri @BrianaDejesus_ you did nothing wrong.. she had no reason to call you a bxxxh. Her son devoin is telling his mom a lie. Just to make you look bad! #TeenMom NextChapter #TeenMom Oh damn!! Bri @BrianaDejesus_ you did nothing wrong.. she had no reason to call you a bxxxh. Her son devoin is telling his mom a lie. Just to make you look bad! #TeenMomNextChapter #TeenMom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans divided over Charita's accusations

In the argument, Charita pointed out that when Nova was young, she did not even let Devoin come near her, causing a rift between the families.

Briana admitted that things could have been handled well in the past, but blamed it all on her young age. After storming out, Briana said that Nova would see everything, including her father not being involved in her life.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans took to Twitter to slam Devoin's mother for refusing to accept her son's issues while co-parenting.

Some fans, however, felt that Briana was refusing to take accountability for her past actions, and said that Charita did nothing wrong.

♡♥LovingMe♥♡ @_ForevaTNE91 Yeaaaa…Devion’s mom took that tooooo far! I understand standing up for your son. But come on now. #TeenMomNextChapter Yeaaaa…Devion’s mom took that tooooo far! I understand standing up for your son. But come on now. #TeenMomNextChapter

Kara 🤭 @vodxla #teenmomnextchapter You can see the pain in Briana’s eyes. Sending her so much love. You can see the pain in Briana’s eyes. Sending her so much love. 😫 #teenmomnextchapter

DaddyNapper 😏♉️ @Ohhh_Well The camera zoomed in on Bri and I see the signs of anxiety/ anxiety attack… y’all catch that? #TeenMomNextChapter The camera zoomed in on Bri and I see the signs of anxiety/ anxiety attack… y’all catch that? #TeenMomNextChapter

Stella @stella_zappa Bri legitimately came in taking accountability but other side feel like they haven’t done wrong. No way Bri can navigate that without a professional. #TeenMomNextChapter Bri legitimately came in taking accountability but other side feel like they haven’t done wrong. No way Bri can navigate that without a professional. #TeenMomNextChapter

Sunflower @_yellaboned Briana wanted for Devoin mother to bash him along with her and her mom and she didn’t and that’s why she wanted to end the sit down #TeenMomNextChapter Briana wanted for Devoin mother to bash him along with her and her mom and she didn’t and that’s why she wanted to end the sit down #TeenMomNextChapter

Ash @BossLadyDrice Bri did make it hard and until she admits that and takes responsibility for her actions there will never be peace between the families #TeenMomNextChapter Bri did make it hard and until she admits that and takes responsibility for her actions there will never be peace between the families #TeenMomNextChapter

Miranda Killgallen @ShhhMyShowIsOn We remember when Devoin wasn't even allowed to take nova anywhere. Can you imagine having your time with your child being contingent upon sitting in the room with your bitter ass bm and her nosey mama?! That was a root issue bri is ignoring #TeenMomNextChapter We remember when Devoin wasn't even allowed to take nova anywhere. Can you imagine having your time with your child being contingent upon sitting in the room with your bitter ass bm and her nosey mama?! That was a root issue bri is ignoring #TeenMomNextChapter

What else happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 14?

The episode description read:

"Cheyenne realizes she forgot to buy Zach a ring with only days to spare before their wedding; Briana meets with Devoin's mom to discuss his gambling addiction but instead they end up fighting."

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne realized that amidst all the wedding preparations, she had forgotten to buy Zach a ring. She revealed that Zach had asked her in the past to buy a ring with many stones. She said that since Zach gave her the "ring of her dreams", she would also find an appropriate piece of jewelry for him.

After much travel, she finally settled on the perfect ring.

Jade celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday with her family. Her mother was being very loud and interfering in the wedding planning, so Jade told her to calm down. This led to a small argument between the ladies.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

