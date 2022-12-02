My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 9: How did Ra’ed Saade propose to Robert Brotherton?

In season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, Julia Haart's right hand and assistant, Robert Brotherton, was seen in an open relationship with Ra’ed Saade. Robert shared that he was living with Ra’ed, who took care of him during his multiple surgeries and weight loss process. Ra’ed also helped Robert (in front of My Unorthodox Life producers and cameras) when he was suspended from his job as the COO of Elite World Group and encouraged Robert’s dream of becoming a Broadway star.

Ra’ed wanted to be in an open relationship, while Robert wanted more commitment. After undergoing therapy, the couple decided to work on their communication. Ra’ed decided to let go of his open relationship and bought a ring for Robert with the help of Julia. He even got the permission of Robert’s mother, Mitzi.

Ra’ed then took Robert on a one-day trip to Syracuse University. The pair met each other 15 years ago on the choir stage of Crouse College at the same university, and Ra’ed planned on proposing to Robert at the same stage in front of the teachers who taught them choir. Ra’ed also brought other cast members of My Unorthodox Life on stage before asking Robert to marry him. Robert said yes.

What did My Unorthodox Life star Robert Brotherton confess after Ra'ed proposed him?

While proposing, Ra'ed said that 15 years ago when they met each other, they were just "two loud and obnoxious gay boys," but their lives were changed forever. Ra'ed praised Robert for being beautiful inside and out. He asked Robert to make his teenage dream come true, which Robert accepted.

However, Ra'ed later admitted,

"I don’t even have a single memory of what he said to me because I went through a long time in my life thinking, you know maybe I wasn’t deserving of love, and then to have this really awesome guy, who I love deeply, say it to me was overwhelming."

The couple celebrated their engagement party after the proposal.

What happened at the engagement party?

Robert Brotherton and Ra'ed Saade celebrated their engagement on the season 2 finale of My Unorthodox Life. Ra'ed said in a confessional that as a "fat Middle Eastern boy," he would not have dreamed of walking into his own engagement party with Robert.

He also joked about the ring breaking his back and life, but later said that it was worth it. Julia Haart gave an emotional speech and said that Robert was a very charming and loving man who made her life better. She also joked about the couple having very lucky children, given that they made her the godmother.

Robert also grew emotional during his speech and said that it was so beautiful that he was surrounded by people who "love and support him." Ra'ed thanked the guests for coming and called himself the happiest man on Earth.

What happened on My Unorthodox Life season 2?

Business mogul Julia Haart was heartbroken to see her husband of three years, Silvio, pack his bags and leave their apartment. While Julia was convinced that her divorce would be amicable, Silvio fired her from her company, where she had been working as the CEO for the past three years.

He also attempted to empty out their shared apartment, but Julia did not let it happen. Julia decided to fight Silvio in court.

All episodes of My Unorthodox Life season 2 are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes