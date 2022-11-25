Country music legend Dolly Parton has been a part of pop singer Miley Cyrus' life since she was little, sharing a special bond beyond their love for music. While both singers have worked together frequently, confusing many, they don't share a blood relation. However, Dolly is Miley's real-life godmother.

In a 2020 podcast interview on Sirius XM's Just Jenny, Parton explained that she became the pop singer's godmother after working with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, in the early 1990s. Parton explained that she and Billy worked together around the time he was working on Achy Breaky Heart. They bonded over their love for country music, with Billy featuring in one of Parton's songs Romeo.

She further added that they "gelled" because they were both country kids and said that they had a lot of fun talking about being country kids. When Miley was born, Parton said that the former has "got to be my fairy goddaughter."

Miley has often credited Dolly Parton as her mentor. What's more, she has called her godmother "Aunt Dolly" on various occasions, which has left fans confused about their relationship.

"We just worked so great together," Dolly Parton's special bond with Miley explained

Since Parton became Cyrus' "fairy godmother," a term Parton prefers, she has been an active part of her goddaughter's life, often acting as her mentor.

Dolly appeared on Miley's sitcom, Hannah Montana, as the character's godmother. The show featured Cyrus playing a fictional version of herself who is also a pop star.

Speaking about working on Hannah Montana, Parton told Vanity Fair that she felt like a "proud mama," and that they just worked really "great together." She even supported Miley's need to change her child star image in the early 2010s, something the star was heavily criticized for.

The Jolene singer explained that she trusted the pop star who needed and wanted to break out of her child star image. She added that Cyrus tried to break out but nobody would let her go. So, Dolly added:

"She just had to resort to extreme measures but she pulled it off."

The duo have frequently performed together. In 2017, Miley and Dolly co-wrote and sang Rainbowland for the former's album Younger Now. The song featured a nostalgic country-inspired theme which began with a voicemail by Parton.

Their latest collaboration was a rendition of Dolly Parton's hit, Jolene at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where Parton was honored as MusiCare's Person of the Year. They have sung the song on various occasions.

Both singers have frequently spoken fondly about each other over the years. In a 2019 interview with People, Dolly Parton opened up about their bond. When asked about Miley's actions and divorce from Liam Hemsworth, she said she wasn't worried and stated,

"Miley’s smart; Miley knows what she’s doing. I know we think she doesn’t, and she might not every minute, but I still know that she’s got good stuff in her."

The country legend has always maintained that she would rather live by example rather than give advice. She added that everybody's different and has their own journey they have to walk on. In her 2013 cover story for the Cospomolitan, Cyrus explained that her godmother kept her grounded.

In September 2021, Miley praised Dolly Parton for making Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. She even wrote her profile, calling her the "definition of humanitarian," with an "incomparable career" and "steadfast morals and values."

On November 21, 2022, NBC announced that Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will be co-hosting the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party together. The show will air on Saturday, December 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am ET and will also stream live on Peacock.

