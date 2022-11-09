"Poor amber!!!": Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans divided as Amber visits her family home after losing James' custody battle

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 10 aired tonight, November 8, on MTV. This week, Amber tried to move on after losing custody of her 4-year-old son James to her ex-boyfriend Glennon. She felt that her son did not realize what was happening, and she did not want to say goodbye to him in tears as he left for Malibu, California.

Leah, Amber's eldest daughter, was also upset and felt that it would be weird to see her brother only on video calls.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans were divided over Amber's reaction to the news. Some tried to console her, while others felt that she deserved to be stripped of her rights as a parent.

Tinsley @Username35778 #teenmomthenextchapter Did these moms not see how many visits amber missed? Stop standing up for amber #TeenMom Did these moms not see how many visits amber missed? Stop standing up for amber #TeenMom #teenmomthenextchapter

Amber's relationship history in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has fans divided over her losing parental rights

Amber Portwood shares 13-year-old daughter Leah with her ex-boyfriend Gary. In Seasons 1 and 2 of Teen Mom, she was seen slapping Gary and was asked to do community service by CPS to get custody of Leah.

In July 2019, Portwood allegedly hit Andrew Glennon, the father of her second child James, with a machete. She also hit him with a shoe. Amber was charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Since then, the couple were involved in an intense custody battle as Amber lived in a rental property and Andrew was allowed to stay in Amber’s big family home. In 2022, Glennon was awarded sole custody of their son James.

In the latest episode, Amber confessed that she would have to spend a lot of money to travel so she could visit James. She would also have to pay child support.

Additionally, she revealed that she had not seen her supposed family home, where Glennon lived, in three years. She made plans to live in that home in the future. Later on in the episode, Amber's ex Gary took Amber and Leah to take a look at the family home.

Upon reaching, they were shocked to see the condition of the house, which smelled like urine and had a lot of stains on the floor. Leah told her mother that she should have called CPS on Glennon. Gary reminded Leah that she never had to live in such conditions.

Netizens react to Amber losing custody, many also appalled at the state of her family home

While some fans supported Amber and claimed that they felt bad because she lost custody of her 4-year-old, others felt that she was simply facing the consequences of her actions:

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 There's CONSEQUENCES to your actions that has now affected the custody of her son. She already sent y thru it with her daughter putting hands on Gary. #teenmomthenextchapter There's CONSEQUENCES to your actions that has now affected the custody of her son. She already sent y thru it with her daughter putting hands on Gary. #teenmomthenextchapter

AL @MissSchliez Poor Amber! What is the world coming to when you can’t even swing a hatchet at your boyfriend who’s holding your baby? #TeenMom #TeenMom NextChapter Poor Amber! What is the world coming to when you can’t even swing a hatchet at your boyfriend who’s holding your baby? #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter

Chase‼️💯 @ItsChaseBoiiiii @AmberLPortwood #TeenMom My heart is breaking for Amber this is so not fair. I love you Amber. #TeenMom NextChapter My heart is breaking for Amber this is so not fair. I love you Amber. ❤️❤️ @AmberLPortwood #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter

kéii..🍂🤎✨ @xokeishaaaa #TeenMom i love seeing the progress being made between Amber & Leah. i love seeing the progress being made between Amber & Leah. ❤️ #TeenMom

*risa* 💋 @CarisaT40 I feel for amber. I couldn’t imagine. Why would he take James away from his mother. That’s not cool. Amber made mistakes. But I don’t feel like she should lose full custody of her son. #TeenMomNextChapter I feel for amber. I couldn’t imagine. Why would he take James away from his mother. That’s not cool. Amber made mistakes. But I don’t feel like she should lose full custody of her son. #TeenMomNextChapter

Cookiecam21 @Cookiecam21 You could see Amber’s heart drop when she was getting ready to get out of the car. 🥹 #TeenMomNextChapter You could see Amber’s heart drop when she was getting ready to get out of the car. 🥹#TeenMomNextChapter

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Amber can’t catch a break. She’s faced some maki challenges. She needs healing away from the cameras. #TeenMomNextChapter Amber can’t catch a break. She’s faced some maki challenges. She needs healing away from the cameras. #TeenMomNextChapter

Ashley Ninham @AshleySumbler This moment is making me feel awkward. I couldn’t imagine what Amber is feeling… #TeenMomNextChapter This moment is making me feel awkward. I couldn’t imagine what Amber is feeling… #TeenMomNextChapter

K E N D R A ✨💖 @ForeiqnPretty i wish yall would STFU!!! no mom is perfect! and im sure amber feels bad about the mistakes she made. doesn’t mean her kid should be taken away!! #TeenMomNextChapter i wish yall would STFU!!! no mom is perfect! and im sure amber feels bad about the mistakes she made. doesn’t mean her kid should be taken away!! #TeenMomNextChapter

money mitch @DOWNundaaa i feel bad for amber, but then again i dont, cause its amber #TeenMomNextChapter i feel bad for amber, but then again i dont, cause its amber #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/cCBUBmGf0Q

Some fans who watched the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter were also left shocked after seeing the condition of the house:

Lisa @sexeescorpion Amber needs to take photos of that house and bring them back to court! James is not living in safe or sanitary conditions! This could be her way of bringing him back! #TeenMomNextChapter Amber needs to take photos of that house and bring them back to court! James is not living in safe or sanitary conditions! This could be her way of bringing him back! #TeenMomNextChapter

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 There's a giant bed for a 4 yr old but Andrew didn't see the problem with constant ammonia urine everywhere?? #teenmom There's a giant bed for a 4 yr old but Andrew didn't see the problem with constant ammonia urine everywhere?? #teenmom

money mitch @DOWNundaaa yeah naw that house was tore up. how did andrew get full custody living like this #TeenMomNextChapter yeah naw that house was tore up. how did andrew get full custody living like this #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/pQV8N079HH

LoveEffortlessly @EJanuary25











NextChapter

TheNextChapter Andrew destroyed Amber's house and she should bill him for cleaning and damages.I always felt he was an opportunist taking advantage of her, similar to her ex junkie boyfriend. #TeenMom NextChapter #TeenMom TheNextChapter

Jaz🪬 @justjazmineee That’s embarrassing. How is ambers babydaddy living like that in HER house? #TeenMomNextChapter That’s embarrassing. How is ambers babydaddy living like that in HER house? #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/MfJ6a8v0Jq

What else happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 10?

The episode description read:

"Catelynn is hospitalized so Tyler is left juggling the three kids; Briana moves out of her mom's house; Amber is devastated and shocked with the state in which Andrew left her house. Jade is super emotional on Kloie's first day of school."

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd took her daughter dress shopping with Zach, where Ryder said that she wanted to look like the mini version of her mother on her wedding day.

Later on, Cheyenne was shocked to learn that her Ryder's father Cory had promised her that she would go to Atlanta with him for a shooting. She did not want Ryder to skip school and therefore decided to confront Cory.

She was also concerned about their approaching wedding date in September, and their changed schedule to move into another house. Cory confessed that the schedule was in conflict with the other plans, and said that he would call Ryder to Atlanta only for one week when her school was closed.

Meanwhile, Catelynn was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, and had to be hospitalized.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

