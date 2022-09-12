Swae Lee net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he files for joint custody of 1-year old daughter he shares with Brazilian model

Swae Lee has requested joint custody of his daughter. Lee had already filed a petition in a Los Angeles court for the same in July 2020.

According to sources, the reason behind the petition is that the rapper wants to share a real relationship with his daughter and spend some more time with her. While speaking to Jornal Extra in 2021, Lee opened up about his relationship with his daughter and said:

"I would like him to give love and be a present father, but I won't be humiliating myself either. I think my daughter doesn't deserve that."

Reports say that Lee is also paying child support to his ex Aline Martins, who claims that she has spent around $15,000 in expenses, rent, and prenatal care. She mentioned that Lee takes his role as a father very seriously and is committed to sharing parenting responsibilities to give his daughter a healthy upbringing.

He is currently expecting another child with his girlfriend Victoria Kristine, while Kristine also posted pictures from their baby shower on August 30.

Swae Lee's net worth explored

Also known as Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, he is most famous for his wide vocal range. He is one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 29-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million. He has earned a lot from his career as a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Lee purchased a house worth $3.5 million in Los Angeles in December 2019. It was listed by actor Jonathan Frakes and his wife Genie Francis, an actress. Swae then brought a condo for $975,000 in Miami in April 2022. His successful career in the music industry is the reason why he now owns such massive properties.

Swae Lee initially signed with the record label EarDrummers Entertainment in 2013 and released three studio albums – SremmLife, SremmLife 2, and SR3MM. He was then featured in a few songs by artists like Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and Jhene Aiko. Lee released a track titled TR666 followed by his first solo album, Swaecation.

Lee then collaborated with Lil Pump and Maluma on XXXTentacion's track, Arms Around You. He was then featured on Post Malone's song Sunflower alongside Nicki Minaj's album, Queen, released in 2018. He also collaborated with Madonna on her album Madame X in May 2019.

Swae Lee's next release was a song titled Won't Be Late followed by a reworked version of Sicko Mode in 2020. He collaborated with Chloe x Halle on the track Catch Up and released a single, Reality Check, in June 2020.

He has been working on an album, Human Nature, since 2020 and then appeared on Pop Smoke's album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. He also collaborated with Alicia Keys on her song, Lala (Unlocked).

