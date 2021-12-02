Tate Myre: Petition to rename Oxford High School football stadium after heroic shooting victim receives more than 120,000 signatures 

Tate Myre, one of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting, was also the star player of the Oxford Wildcats football team. The 16-year-old has been called a “hero” by his classmates as he died while protecting fellow students from the rampage.

Following his tragic demise, a petition to rename the Oxford High School football stadium after the brave victim was launched to honor his memory. The petition received more than 120,000 signatures in two days.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 15-year-old Oxford High student Ethan Crumbley caused a mass shooting at the school, leaving four dead and eight others injured, including a teacher. Tate reportedly attempted to disarm the shooter and was injured in the process.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds while trying to save his classmates and tragically passed away in the back of a police car on his way to the hospital. The petition to rename the Oxford High School football stadium after the young athlete also addressed him as a “legend”:

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

Oxford Football @OxfordFootbalI It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 https://t.co/AKJCH1UWBG

The petition has received immense support from students as well as other social media users. Tate Myre’s tragic death came just a week after he visited the University of Toledo for recruitment purposes.

A look into the life of Tate Myre

A petition to name Oxford High School football stadium after Tate Myre has received over 120,000 signatures (Image via Change)

Tate Myre was a 16-year-old student at Oxford High School and a “standout” player of the Oxford Wildcats. He served as a junior running back and middle linebacker of the football team and was described as a “beloved” athlete in the local area.

He was also an All-State football candidate and a two-time state qualifier in wrestling. He was also honored with a regional football award by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in February 2021. According to his recruitment profile, Tate has been passionate about football since childhood:

"I have been in love with football since I was young and always dreamed of playing college football. If I play college football I will be the hardest worker on the field and no matter the situation in the game I will give all my effort."

The high school athlete reportedly aspired to attend and play for Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University, and Texas University. The University of Toledo reportedly showed interest in hiring Tate Myre to play for their team in 2023 leading to his recent recruitment trip.

According to The Oakland Press, Armada principal and former Oxford athletic director Jordan Ackerman called Tate a “prodigy” and praised his leadership qualities:

“Tate Myre was a prodigious person. He was the kid who looked out for and was kind to all others. I remember back to when Tate was a freshman and how remarkable and outstanding his leadership qualities were.”

Tate was also named captain of his team for the 2021 season and led the Wildcats to a 6-5 record and a playoff victory over Clarkston. He was declared the All-OAA Red and All-Region for his contribution to the season.

News of his tragic demise in the Oxford High School shooting left the community shocked and heartbroken. Several people took to social media to share their heartfelt condolences while mourning the loss of the teenager:

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Tate Myre, a standout high school football player being recruited to play in college, was shot and killed in Michigan while trying to disarm the school shooter. Share his name and story, not the shooter’s. outkick.com/toledo-recruit… Tate Myre, a standout high school football player being recruited to play in college, was shot and killed in Michigan while trying to disarm the school shooter. Share his name and story, not the shooter’s. outkick.com/toledo-recruit…

Drebae @Drebae_ Barstool Sports @barstoolsports A High School Football Player Rushed A School Shooter And Sacrificed His Own Life To Save His Classmates barstoolsports.com/blog/3396120/a… A High School Football Player Rushed A School Shooter And Sacrificed His Own Life To Save His Classmates barstoolsports.com/blog/3396120/a… https://t.co/PJvYtYwgHE This is sad.. no child should be put in this position. School shootings happen too much. America has to do better we losing the youth. RIP to Tate Myre❤️ twitter.com/barstoolsports… This is sad.. no child should be put in this position. School shootings happen too much. America has to do better we losing the youth. RIP to Tate Myre❤️ twitter.com/barstoolsports…

SportzStew Ⓥ @sportzstewcom Tate Myre appreciation tweet = An American hero



Tate Myre, a 16-year-old football player at Michigan's Oxford High School, sacrificed his life Tuesday to save his classmates Tate Myre appreciation tweet = An American heroTate Myre, a 16-year-old football player at Michigan's Oxford High School, sacrificed his life Tuesday to save his classmates https://t.co/twrFGGK5co

Elijah Tiernan @TiernanElijah Rest In Peace Tate Myre. I covered # 42 for his game this season VS Chippewa Valley, which he was a stud. Prayers out to the Oxford community during these tough times. #oxfordstrong Rest In Peace Tate Myre. I covered # 42 for his game this season VS Chippewa Valley, which he was a stud. Prayers out to the Oxford community during these tough times. #oxfordstrong https://t.co/VnKdWhsvm5

Nelba Márquez-Greene, LMFT @Nelba_MG I do not need to know them or even view a photograph to know they were the light of their families worlds.



Beautiful students with bright futures. Treasured by their communities.



Hana St. Juliana, 14

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Tate Myre, 16



There are no words for this pain. I do not need to know them or even view a photograph to know they were the light of their families worlds. Beautiful students with bright futures. Treasured by their communities.Hana St. Juliana, 14Madisyn Baldwin, 17 Tate Myre, 16 There are no words for this pain.

The D Zone @TheD_Zone This is really tough to grasp, Oxford junior Tate Myre was 1 of 3 students to pass away today.



We had tremendous experiences with Tate and his family in the past year.



YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN! 😭 This is really tough to grasp, Oxford junior Tate Myre was 1 of 3 students to pass away today.We had tremendous experiences with Tate and his family in the past year.YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN! 😭 https://t.co/hUHENOJnd7

Todd McComas @toddmccomas Tate Myre is a hero who died protecting his fellow students from an active shooter. Honor him 🇺🇸 Tate Myre is a hero who died protecting his fellow students from an active shooter. Honor him 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bn5i58Aynl

Tate Myre leaves behind his parents and his two elder brothers, among others. He will certainly be missed by his family, friends, teachers, and teammates. However, the youngster will always be remembered for his legacy and sacrifice.

