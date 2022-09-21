"That’s not easy": Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans get emotional as Briana attempts to connect with her father again 

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 1, Episode 3) aired a new episode on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Tonight, Briana told her mother that she was planning to go to New York to meet her father. Brianna's father left her when she got pregnant at the age of 16 and in March 2022, he refused to meet her in New York, where he currently lives.
Briana's mother Roxanne, however, asked her to reconsider her decision and revealed a secret to her. She told Briana that she had written a letter to her father 3-4 weeks back asking him to apologize to the girls. Later on, she also told Briana and her sister Brittany that she had called their father but he hung up on her.
Hurt by their mother's lies and secrets, the girls fought with her. Brittany called out Roxanne for being a liar. Briana was hurt by her father's actions and burnt an emotional letter she had written for him.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans supported Briana as she was very hurt by her father's behavior.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Briana's mother for hiding a big truth
Those who watched the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, took to Twitter to slam Roxanne for hiding important details like the letter from her daughters. They also came out in support of Briana as this was the second time her father had shut her down.
Check out what fans had to say:
What else happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter tonight?
Tonight on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn Lowell disclosed that she had a cyst and would have it removed via surgery. When she expressed concerns about not working and wearing a catheter bag for 10 days, her partner Tyler asked her to rest and cut herself some slack.
After her surgery, Catelynn faced some issues with the the catheter bag and had to be rushed back to the hospital. Tyler continued to remain supportive throughout the ordeal.
Maci was worried about her son turning 13-years-old. She was also getting PTSD flashbacks from the gas station shooting incident and was worried about celebrating her son's birthday in a bowling alley, a place filled with loud banging noises.
She initially asked the bowling alley workers to take out all the balloons and was very panicky. However, she later grew more comfortable with the situation.
Here is the episode description:
"Briana plans a trip to see her estranged father; Cheyenne struggles with the aftermath of the shooting incident; Maci celebrates Bentley's 13th birthday and fears the bowling alley will trigger her PTSD; Catelynn has surgery."
Cheyenne was also battling PTSD flashbacks from her car-shooting incident and was seen concerned about her daughter Ryder's mental health. She said the incident took away her daughter's innocence. Maci then suggested that Cheyenne find herself a good therapist who specializes in PTSD.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on TLC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.