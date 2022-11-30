"So brave"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans praise Tyler for going to therapy

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter aired episode 13 on Tuesday, November 29. This week, Tyler decided to go to therapy as he was suffering from anxiety and insomnia again. He told Catelynn that he wanted to open up about his issues.

Tyler was s*xally abused by his sister's friend when he was just 8-years-old and had previously seen another therapist regarding the same.

In the latest episode, Tyler told his doctor via webcam that he was becoming more hypervigilant as his daughter Nova inched closer to the age when he was assaulted. He shared that he still had unprocessed trauma from the incident and his chest felt heavy just from the thought of going back in time.

Tyler told the doctor that he was having difficulty breathing and got overwhelmed during an exercise. He confessed that he felt betrayed by adults. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans called Tyler brave for going to therapy to help tackle his mental health issues.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans fear for Tyler's privacy

During their online session, the doctor asked Tyler to picture his inner father helping out the scared 8-year-old boy. Tyler told the doctor that he felt compassion for the child and would have apologized to him after the incident. His partner Catelynn supported him throughout his journey.

Tyler felt shame from his "past" but the doctor said that those feelings would eventually "melt away." He asked Tyler to take two more sessions to make him feel better.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans took to Twitter to praise Tyler for getting help but were unsure how to feel about the entire session being shown on the cameras in front of national TV.

They felt it was against Tyler's privacy and accused the showmakers of forcing him to film the session.

Kiara J. @_MsKiara_ Wow, Tyler is so strong for opening up about that on tv #TeenMomNextChapter Wow, Tyler is so strong for opening up about that on tv #TeenMomNextChapter

🎄 @Cookycat80 @TeenMomNextChap Poor @TylerBaltierra I feel so bad that you can’t sleep I hate when you can’t sleep I hate it then my whole sleep cycle is messed up #TeenMomNextChapter Poor @TylerBaltierra I feel so bad that you can’t sleep I hate when you can’t sleep I hate it then my whole sleep cycle is messed up #TeenMomNextChapter @TeenMomNextChap

a saint @shesasaintnow This scene with Tyler feels exploitative. I hope he wasn’t coerced by production. #TeenMomNextChapter This scene with Tyler feels exploitative. I hope he wasn’t coerced by production. #TeenMomNextChapter

✌️☮️ @kpj__24 Damn, MTV started the episode off serious. I feel bad for Tyler. #TeenMomNextChapter Damn, MTV started the episode off serious. I feel bad for Tyler. #TeenMomNextChapter

☁️ @bbyxtaae Idk but I don’t think we should be watching this I feel like not everything needs to be shared some stuff should be kept private and off tv #TeenMomNextChapter Idk but I don’t think we should be watching this I feel like not everything needs to be shared some stuff should be kept private and off tv #TeenMomNextChapter

essie ✨ @essiedailypop 🤍 #TeenMom honestly so proud of Tyler for being open to sharing this on tv, so many people go through abuse and this is so healing #TeenMom NextChapter honestly so proud of Tyler for being open to sharing this on tv, so many people go through abuse and this is so healing 😭🤍 #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter

Recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 13

The description of the latest episode read:

"Briana breaks up with Bobby; Amber struggles with her new visitation schedule for her son; Cheyenne plans a romantic date with Zach before their wedding; Tyler seeks therapy to help him deal with the s*xual abuse that he experienced as a child."

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Brianna texted Bobby that she needed a break for her mental health. Bobby told her that he loved her and would care for her. However, after that, the couple did not speak for three weeks, which felt weird to Brianna. She met Bobby in person and told him that she wanted a partner to stand with her even if she was pushing him away.

Bobby had to catch a flight, so he left early before the couple decided on anything.

Brianna then cried and told her friend Shae that she might as well break up with Bobby as she felt very alone.

Cheyenne decided to take Zach out on date, but he fell sick on the same day. Amber returned to her hometown after visiting James. She told Gary that Andrew, James' father, did not even speak to her or spend time with her.

MTV airs Teen Mom: The Next Chapter every Tuesday at 8 pm ET, and the episode is made available on the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

