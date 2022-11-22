Who is Sinbad's wife? All about his kids and family as they welcome donations to help comedian recover from a stroke

Comedian Sinbad is currently seeking the help and support of his friends and fans. The actor’s family posted a picture of him on social media where he was learning to walk in physical therapy. He was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke two years ago.

They gave an update on his current condition alongside a donation page for those wanting to offer some help to cover the medical expenses. The caption in the picture stated that the comedian "appreciates" the love and support his fans have shown him over the last two years.

The caption added that Sinbad's family had created a site for fans to keep up with his progress and also to provide an avenue for the people who "wish to give."

The comedian’s family also stated on the donation website that their hearts were devastated when they realized that the recovery would take more time. Stating that they had to go through a tough phase, the family continued that it would be weeks before the comedian opened his eyes, spoke or even showed signs of basic mobility.

They added that they also realized that he was unable to move his left side or even hold his head up. They also said:

“The more time passed, the more the family learned how much had been lost.”

They concluded by stating that he started recovering and that he returned home in July 2022. They said that he is still receiving therapy and fighting since his limbs were said to be dead and he is learning to walk again. According to the family, only 30% of people survive such problems.

Sinbad's insurance has not been able to cover the overall costs of the therapy. The family has launched a donation page for medical expenses intended to provide the proceeds to the Adkins Trust. This will help the Good Burger star continue his fight.

The family concluded by saying that they are grateful for all the outpouring of love that the comedian has received. They added that all the memories people shared along with all their stories of how he touched their lives have not gone unheard. Sinbad's family also said that these messages have lifted his spirits and inspired them all.

Sinbad is currently married to Meredith Fuller

Sinbad and Meredith Fuller remarried in 2002 (Image via Katy Winn/Getty Images)

Sinbad is married to Meredith Fuller, a producer and is well-known for movies like Retrospect, The Girl With No Brain, and Outcast. The couple got married in 1985.

Although they were married for seven years, the duo separated in 1992. However, they married again in 2002 and there have been no other reports related to their separation in all these years.

While speaking to the Black America Web, the Sesame Street star revealed that Fuller is the secret behind his successful marriage. He said that after their divorce and remarriage, he kept his house for five years because he could go there when he was not feeling well and spend some time alone.

Meredith is active on social media and frequently shares pictures with her husband. She has also shared her best moments with Sinbad and has never missed posting a birthday tribute for her husband every year.

They are the parents of three kids and became grandparents after their son and daughter-in-law welcomed a baby boy in February 2020. Meredith celebrated the occasion by posting a picture of the baby followed by another where she was cradling the newborn.

Also known as David Adkins, the comedian gained recognition for his appearances on TV shows like A Different World and The Sinbad Show. He has appeared in films like Necessary Roughness, First Kid, Planes, and more.

