"She's psycho"- Why are Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slamming Briana and coming out in support of Bobby?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 13 aired on TLC on Tuesday, November 29, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, 28-year-old Briana DeJesus decided to take a break from her long-distance relationship with her 42-year-old boyfriend Bobby. She sent Bobby a text stating she needed time for her mental health, adding that she could not keep up with the pressure of constant communication.

Bobby read the message multiple times over the course of the next few days to understand what Briana wanted. He did not contact her for three weeks, but this too made Briana angry since she felt that he was not even checking up on her. She was also upset that he did not inform her that he was coming to Florida.

She asked him to meet him in person and called him out for not putting in the work to solve their relationship problems. She also said:

"Maybe I'm asking for too much with the wrong person. If I'm depressed or sad, I just want my partner to show that they're there."

Bobby comforted her by saying that he was there for her but left in a hurry to catch his flight. Briana told her friend on the phone later on that she was lonely and that in her eyes, the pair had now officially broken up.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt that Briana was playing childish games and asked her to go to therapy.

Kris @KrsBMe #TeenMom Briana is the absolute worst. I need space but you need to fight for me. I didn’t think we were over but I think we’re over. She’s psycho. The whole family is. #teenmomthenextchapter Briana is the absolute worst. I need space but you need to fight for me. I didn’t think we were over but I think we’re over. She’s psycho. The whole family is. #teenmomthenextchapter #TeenMom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans want Briana to go to therapy

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans took to Twitter to slam Briana for playing games with a "grown" man and asked her to go to therapy if she was facing mental health issues.

🎄Helluva Bottom Carter☃️ @nicju If you want attention from your partner don’t ask for space and hope he solves the riddle. Ask for what you want and let him decide his capacity to give it. #TeenMom If you want attention from your partner don’t ask for space and hope he solves the riddle. Ask for what you want and let him decide his capacity to give it. #TeenMom

Anita @Nita5612192 #TeenMom @Bringitbrat_ Bobby is a grown a** man not into games. Say what you mean & mean what you say. Briana has mentioned depression on more than 1 occasion. Instead of seeking a boyfriend, find a therapist. #teenmomthenextchapter @Bringitbrat_ Bobby is a grown a** man not into games. Say what you mean & mean what you say. Briana has mentioned depression on more than 1 occasion. Instead of seeking a boyfriend, find a therapist. #teenmomthenextchapter #TeenMom

Church Girl @aleosgroove You needed space but still wanted him to check on you?? Maybe you should have verbalized that instead of sending a text. #TeenMom You needed space but still wanted him to check on you?? Maybe you should have verbalized that instead of sending a text. #TeenMom https://t.co/g47cRU69cr

Elle Lynne @ElleLynne5 #TeenMom Ummm….So Briana asks Bobby for space and he gives her space but now she’s the victim because it was too much space?🤔 #teenmomthenextchapter Ummm….So Briana asks Bobby for space and he gives her space but now she’s the victim because it was too much space?🤔 #teenmomthenextchapter #TeenMom https://t.co/gP6WAqlHcA

Youtube: Keeping It A Buck W/ B @Bringitbrat_ Chile I know Briana has a mental health disorder but she’s literally pushing this good man away because she isn’t directly asking for what she needs but assuming he should just know. Asking for space needs to be a phone call never a text message. #teenmom #teenmom thenextchapter Chile I know Briana has a mental health disorder but she’s literally pushing this good man away because she isn’t directly asking for what she needs but assuming he should just know. Asking for space needs to be a phone call never a text message. #teenmom #teenmomthenextchapter

LoveEffortlessly @EJanuary25



The bf was actually there for Brianna and made his feelings perfectly clear.



He’s a man, meaning his approach will differ than those she dated in the past.



She wasn’t ready for his level of maturity.



#TeenMom

TheNextChapter Brianna misconstrued what her bf said.The bf was actually there for Brianna and made his feelings perfectly clear.He’s a man, meaning his approach will differ than those she dated in the past.She wasn’t ready for his level of maturity. #TeenMom TheNextChapter Brianna misconstrued what her bf said. The bf was actually there for Brianna and made his feelings perfectly clear. He’s a man, meaning his approach will differ than those she dated in the past.She wasn’t ready for his level of maturity.#TeenMom #TeenMomTheNextChapter

What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 12?

Last week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne was seen getting concerned about the date for Zach's court case hearing falling a few days before their wedding, or in fact, on the day of the wedding. Cheyenne was supposed to be enjoying her bridal shower but all she could think of was the case.

Zach was involved in a DUI case in 2020 and had to serve mandatory jail time.

Cheyenne told her sister that she was afraid that Zach would go to jail on their wedding day before the ceremony took place. Later on, their lawyer gave them the good news that he was able to get the hearing pushed to a few days after the wedding.

Elsewhere, Catelynn and Tyler, who share four kids, were seen celebrating their 16-year anniversary on a cruise ship.

Amber told Gary that she would be spending some time with Andrew to ease up their co-parenting process. Gary, however, told her that it would be a bad idea considering the fact that Andrew had recorded her conversations in the past.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. The show follows the OGs of Teen Mom franchise and showcases their daily struggles. It also features some big milestones in the life journey of the same teen mothers.

