Why didn’t Khloe want Tristan to pay for their daughter’s birthday party? Reason explored in The Kardashians season 2 episode 7

On Thursday, November 3, Khloe Kardashian was seen celebrating her daughter True's fourth birthday on The Kardashians season 2, episode 7. The cat-themed party was attended by many friends and family members of Khloe and True, but True's father, Tristan Thompson, did not come to the party because of a basketball game.

He did, however, inform Kris Jenner that he would privately pay for the party's expenses. Khloe said the proposition was nice, but she "won't let that happen." Khloe revealed,

"I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help."

Her mother, Kris, tried to convince Khloe to let him pay for the party because he was excited about True's birthday, but Khloe walked away from her.

Meanwhile, Tristan gifted True a diamond necklace for her birthday. It is unclear when or how the gift reached his young daughter.

What did Khloe Kardashian say about Tristan Thompson in The Kardashians season 2 episode 7?

Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian just four months before the party, which was featured on The Kardashians season 1. Khloe told her friend that she wasn't sure if the NBA player's presence at the party would have added to her stress.

She also revealed that she had not met him in person "since before Christmas time," but the now separated pair were good at co-parenting their two kids, True and an unnamed son.

Khloe Kardashian also said that she had an opportunity to shape True into an incredible young woman and that she was going to do the best job she could. Kris could not believe that True was 4 years old and revealed that Khloe thought she was a bear when she was the same age and would,

"Lick a stranger's legs and would beg for food. She was wild."

The Good American co-founder also stated that she was invited to the Met Gala but did not want to attend the event alone. She said the situation was very awkward, and she wanted to avoid the red carpets like the plague.

Kourtney also said that she used to feel that way but would now laugh since she was going with her fiance Travis Barker. The Kardashians star agreed that she could not see Khloe walking alone by herself.

Khloe and Tristan's relationship history

Khloe and Tristan came into a relationship in 2016, and a year later, the reality star introduced the popular basketball player to the Kardashian family. In March 2018, the pair celebrated the baby shower of their first daughter, True.

But in April, Tristian was caught cheating on Khloe at a club with Kylie's best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. Khloe gave birth to True the same month. They decided to rekindle their romance but broke up in February 2019.

They soon got back together and planned to have another child via IVF. Tristan encouraged Khloe to move forward with the process but had been secretly sleeping with other women. His partner got pregnant at the same time as Khloe's surrogate.

The Kardashians star learned about Tristan's cheating scandal via a lawyer's official document of the NBA player having a child with another woman. Tristan and Khloe broke up after the incident but are now co-parenting their children.

Fans can now stream The Kardashians season 2, episode 7 on Hulu and Disney+. New episodes of the show are released every Thursday at 3 am ET.

