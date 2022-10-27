What did Khloe call Tristian? Fans stand by Khloe's emotions while watching The Kardashians premiere in Episode 7

The Kardashians aired a brand new episode of their second season on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The one-hour episode featured the cast members as they navigated personal issues, professional commitments, love, romance, laughter and a lot of drama throughout the time frame. Viewers witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner family give a glimpse into Kourtney and Travis' Vegas wedding, Kris' health update and the show's premiere.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the family watched the Hulu series premiere of the second season along with a live audience to enrich the experience. However, it wasn't smooth sailing for Khloe Kardashian as the episode documented them dealing with her ex Tristian Thompson's paternity scandal. She couldn't handle the awkward air in the theater and jokingly shouted, "Liar!" leaving everyone around laughing.

More on Khloe Kardashian's feelings while watching The Kardashians Season 2 premiere

Khloe attended The Kardashians Season 2 premiere alongside her family members and a live audience. The first episode of the season documented Khloe's revelation of having another child with ex Tristian Thompson a couple of months after the paternity scandal. While the sisters were seen enjoying the event, the Good American founder was visibly anxious throughout the premiere.

Khloe was aware the Tristian encouraged her to do the embryo transfer just a few days before the news broke out that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloe's second child was born by the end of July, a few months after the premiere event took place. This meant that Khloe was still going through the emotions while watching the episode and that her anxiety levels were extremely high.

Noting that this was the first time her family was exposed to the audience while watching an episode, The Kardashians star said in a confessional:

"When you have to relive something that's maybe sad or just emotions you don't want to go back to, it's really hard and it's hard to hear everyone's opinions."

The Kardashian-Jenner family were also exposed to Tristian's conversation with Khloe in the episode about his desire to expand the family. Khloe said:

"When I was watching the show and Tristan was on and telling -- I don't even know what he said because I blacked it out -- but it was like, 'Oh, we're just so great or whatever the f**k he said.'"

She further stated that it was uncomfortable for her to sit amongst the audience and witness the events of The Kardashians episode as the star felt people were only watching her. Khloe continued:

"This is so awkward. Because it's just like, what a crock of s**t. And I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said."

Khloe couldn't keep it in any longer and called Tristian a "liar," while the audience burst into laughter. She confessed to making it "probably a little more awkward than it needed to be," adding that it was the "story of hr life." However, she confessed to not letting her emotions get in the way of a fun event.

"Definitely when you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments, but tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because I would be missing out on something special...Tonight was so fun. I don't want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having."

Fans support Khloe Kardashian with her emotions while watching the season premiere

Fans took to social media to send in their support and stated that they understood how Khloe felt while watching the episode. Check out what they have to say.

Itsme_tess02 @ItsmeTess02 Love the 6th #TheKardashians episode!! It's always amazing to see their united bond. Loved to see how things works on backstage and Khloé showing again how strong is she! Identified myself a lot with her anxiety episodes..see y'all next week! Love 🤍 @khloekardashian Love the 6th #TheKardashians episode!! It's always amazing to see their united bond. Loved to see how things works on backstage and Khloé showing again how strong is she! Identified myself a lot with her anxiety episodes..see y'all next week! Love 🤍 @khloekardashian

Itsme_tess02 @ItsmeTess02 Khloé having anxiety when she needs to go to red carpets 🥺 it's sad to see what people did to her.. but never ever forget you're more than all of this @khloekardashian , you are a rarity!! I truly identified myself with these anxiety things..you're never alone. #TheKardashians Khloé having anxiety when she needs to go to red carpets 🥺 it's sad to see what people did to her.. but never ever forget you're more than all of this @khloekardashian , you are a rarity!! I truly identified myself with these anxiety things..you're never alone. #TheKardashians

danique @daniquekardash it makes me sad how hard khloé finds it to do these red carpet things and the way it causes her so much anxiety :( she’s so incredibly beautiful and she has so much support. you’re doing amazing baby!!!! #TheKardashians it makes me sad how hard khloé finds it to do these red carpet things and the way it causes her so much anxiety :( she’s so incredibly beautiful and she has so much support. you’re doing amazing baby!!!! #TheKardashians

Plant's Pants @dtetz45 #TheKardashians I mean that first one was probably THE WORST episode for Khloe to have to watch with an audience. #TheKardashians I mean that first one was probably THE WORST episode for Khloe to have to watch with an audience.

Itsme_tess02 @ItsmeTess02 #TheKardashians Oh Khloé..if you could know how amazing you are in all these moments!! I totally get u..I feel so much anxiety when I need to appear in public and these things, but never forget how strong, enough and amazing you are! Ilysm & always proud of you! @khloekardashian Oh Khloé..if you could know how amazing you are in all these moments!! I totally get u..I feel so much anxiety when I need to appear in public and these things, but never forget how strong, enough and amazing you are! Ilysm & always proud of you! @khloekardashian #TheKardashians

guzman @DramaKing25 I always feel sad when Khloé talks about how people treat her badly #TheKardashians I always feel sad when Khloé talks about how people treat her badly #TheKardashians

Season 2 of The Kardashians has showcased love, personal and professional growth and new beginnings of the Kardashian-Jenner family. With the season almost coming to an end, there is only more quality content for their loyal fans coming up.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu and 3 am ET on Disney+.

