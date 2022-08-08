Who is Maralee Nichols? Taking a closer look at the personal life of the fitness model who shares a kid with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols recently claimed that Tristan Thompson is the father of her son. Although the NBA star initially disputed the claim, he has since accepted responsibility.

Nichols is a fitness model who first linked up with Thompson in 2021. The Texan native started as a personal trainer but has since moved to California in 2019 to focus on her new career.

Although Thompson initially denied claims of being the father of her son, the former Chicago Bulls player has since taken full responsibility. A paternity test confirmed that he is the father. He announced his acceptance via his Instagram page.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Meanwhile, Nichols endured a tough time on social media, as fans trolled her after the news broke. As several untrue statements were circulating about her, she was forced to release a statement to clarify things.

During her interview with E! News, she revealed that she had no idea the basketball player was in a relationship at the time.

"Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released—nor have I directed anyone else to release—any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him... I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character.

"He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Thompson was reportedly in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian when he first got together with Nichols.

Tristan Thompson also has a child with Khloe Kardashian

DeMar DeRozan #11 and Tristan Thompson #3 of the Chicago Bulls

Thompson has had several scandals in recent years outside of his basketball career. He has fathered three children with three different women.

The former NBA champion has a five-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig. He also has a three-year-old daughter, True, with Kardashian. The two were in an active relationship when he was hit with Nichols' paternity lawsuit.

Bossip @Bossip Back To Back Babies: Unserious Serial Inseminator Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Welcome Second Baby Months After Infant Indiscretion With Maralee Nichols bit.ly/3zBPMNg Back To Back Babies: Unserious Serial Inseminator Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Welcome Second Baby Months After Infant Indiscretion With Maralee Nichols bit.ly/3zBPMNg https://t.co/eV998MCgXf

It has also been reported that Thompson has welcomed another child with Kardashian via surrogacy.

Thompson is currently a free agent, without an offer from any team at the time of publication.

Edited by Windy Goodloe