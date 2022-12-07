"Showing out for no reason"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Jade's mother for being "loud"

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 1, episode 14), Jade celebrated her daughter Kloie's fifth birthday with her family members at a restaurant. Jade was worried about her mother Christy creating a scene at the party but felt that they could now communicate better.

However, at the party, Christy started to speak loudly to other family members and began demanding alcohol, which Jade denied. Christy even said that she would pay for her own alcohol, but Jade reminded her that she was at a child's birthday party.

Soon enough, Christy started to ask Jade questions about her upcoming wedding ceremony with Sean. She asked why she was not informed about the wedding deposit being made, and also made the announcement that Jade's wedding was going to be a "carnival" with her first nephew being the flower boy.

Jade said that she had other nephews, and she was planning to give them the same responsibility for the wedding, much to the disappointment of Christy. After a brief argument, Christy almost stormed out as she felt that she was being targeted.

However, she later decided to stay back and enjoy the party. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans were shocked by Christy's "loud" tone and behavior. They slammed her for the same.

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Christy was showing out for no reason. Given her prior history with addiction, She shouldn't have been asking for any drinks. She always acts like Jade owes her something.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans react to Jade's mom's behavior at the party

Jade's mother Christy had addiction issues before, and was legally charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and of paraphernalia in 2018, for which she received 365 days probation.

On tonight's episode, Jade's sister said that she was happy that everyone was now clean and Jade revealed that she was trying "gentle daughtering" with Christy after her tough times.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt that it was not a good idea for Christy to start drinking at a kid's birthday party, and were shocked to see her resolve the issue so easily, as she has fought her daughter multiple times in the past.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese look at jade momma ruining another dinner. smh i told y'all that lady is toxic.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese every time i see christy i think about her leaving jade in that recovery home w no pain medication after her bbl. smh

HER. @CCxo____ Phew I do NOT miss seeing Jades toxic A$$ mother.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese every time jade gets her life and relationship together, her mom comes back around and everything goes to shit. it's really sad.

Sunflower @_yellaboned I get why Jade was upset with her mom because she was on 10 but it was a open conversation why couldn't she voice her opinion about the wedding plans

Recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 14

The episode description read:

"Cheyenne realizes she forgot to buy Zach a ring with only days to spare before their wedding; Briana meets with Devoin's mom to discuss his gambling addiction but instead they end up fighting."

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana asked Devoin to meet her in-person to discuss their daughter Nova's co-parenting problems. Devoin did not show up at the meeting. He was later seen at Nova's 11th birthday party.

Devoin had previously admitted to being addicted to gambling and losing $100,000 in the process. Briana decided to meet up with his mother, but she refused to be held accountable for her son's problems.

Jaylan proposed to Leah during a romantic getaway in Costa Rica and she said yes.

Leah was, however, upset to learn that Jaylan asked her stepdad Lee for his permission before proposing to her. She told Jaylan that he just needed her daughter's permission.

Cheyenne realized that she had forgotten to buy a ring for Zach just one week before the wedding. She traveled a lot to find his perfect ring.

MTV airs Teen Mom: The Next Chapter every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

