Who is Eureka O’Hara from We’re Here? Drag queen once entered rehab for addiction recovery

We’re Here is ready to make attempts to change the way people view drag and the LGBTQ+ community. It will feature three drag queens as they travel across small towns in conservative states to spread awareness, educate, and help fellow members of the community live their lives to the fullest.

The show’s press release reads:

"This series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela as they continue their journey across small-town America, spreading love and connection through the art of drag."

It continues to state that the queens are recruiting locals from Texas, Utah, Florida, Mississippi, and New Jersey to share their stories. As they share their stories, they will attempt to increase awareness and promote acceptance in their communities as they participate in "one-night-only drag shows."

One of the three queens set to appear on the show is Eureka O’Hara whose preferred pronouns are they/them and she/her, as stated in their Instagram bio. They lived as a transgender woman for five years before they decided to detransition. They now identify as “genderfluid and gender neutral” and prefer they/them pronouns when not in drag.

Meet the self-proclaimed Elephant Queen who is set to co-host We’re Here

Eureka, an American drag performer from Johnson City, Tennessee, was raised by a single mother while struggling with poverty. Their struggles early on largely contribute to the work ethic they have today. They represent “big guys, girls, and gender-fluid beautiful beings” as suggested by their bio.

Eureka's aim is to give "bigger people" across the world the confidence to "go out and live their dreams."

Eureka first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 but had to leave the competition due to an injury. They were the first contestant ever to leave the show in the middle, but returned the following season and finished as a runner-up alongside Kameron Micheals.

They then returned to compete in All-Stars season 6 and was eliminated but re-entered the competition in by winning the Lip-Sync Smackdown against Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

The 32-year-old competed in nine national competitions before they turned 26 and now appears in different industries. The We’re Here host has appeared on TV shows, music videos, and is a songwriter, singer, actor, and model.

Eureka refers to themselves as the Elephant Queen because they identify with certain traits that the animal has, including dedication to family, loyalty, and strength.

In a conversation with Johnson City Press, they spoke about being an advocate for the plus-sized community and said:

"My platform really focuses on body positivity and I want it to be more than just plus-sized individuals but just people loving and accepting their bodies for whatever shape they are — whether they think they’re too small, too big, awkwardly shaped. If you carry yourself a certain way, people will see you that way."

Earlier in 2022, the We’re Here co-host admitted themselves in rehab for substance abuse and mental health treatment. They released an emotional statement stating that making the decision was very hard, and they were embarrassed about it.

They had already been in treatment for a while when the statement came out and had said that they already felt clearer and better.

Eureka received a lot of support from people they work with, including the co-creator of We’re Here, Johnnie Ingrim, who tweeted saying that they were proud of them. RuPaul's Drag Race also tweeted stating the were proud of Eureka.

We’re Here is set to return to screens on November 25, at 10 pm ET on HBO Max.

