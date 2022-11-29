"He terrifies me"- 90 Day: The Single Life fans worried for Tiffany's well-being as Ronald breaks his camera in anger

TLC aired 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All Part 1 on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET. While the episode was filled with shocking updates and angry moments, one action of Ronald (who was on a video call) shocked everyone.

Tiffany, Ronald's ex-wife, revealed that after arriving in South Africa, she decided to give him another chance and forget about their past traumatic relationship events.

However, she later found out that Ronald was still talking to his ex-girlfriend and receiving money from her. He tried to deflect by saying that Tiffany manipulated him in their relationship but the latter revealed that Ronald had stolen her debit card and took out $250 from her account to gamble.

Ronald denied the accusations and said that she was making stuff up, but Tiffany told him that she was no longer a "soft little woman." Ronald called her out for lying and broke his webcam by punching it. Additionally, he asked the TLC cameras not to follow him as he headed back into his room.

90 Day: The Single Life fans felt that Ronald was an abusive partner who could easily hurt Tiffany.

90 Day: The Single Life fans call out Ronald for gambling and being an abusive partner

This is not the first time Ronald has been caught gambling. Due to his multiple gambling and criminal charges, he is ineligible for a K1 visa, thus making him unable to come to the USA to see his 3-year-old daughter.

Tiffany started seeing other men after 6 years of being in an on-off relationship with Ronald as he had started dating someone else in South Africa.

90 Day: The Single Life fans felt that Ronald could easily come down to physical violence to get money for gambling and asked Tiffany to never speak to him again.

LoveHatePromisesAndLies @Sherry___Rose I hope Tiffany is really done with Ronald. That guy will absolutely escalate to physical violence if he hasn't already. #90DayFiance I hope Tiffany is really done with Ronald. That guy will absolutely escalate to physical violence if he hasn't already. #90DayFiance

Timothy @TheColoSpgs I always knew Ronald was a horrible human being. He would've been abusive to Tiffany and the children. #90DayFiance I always knew Ronald was a horrible human being. He would've been abusive to Tiffany and the children. #90DayFiance

IrishJerseyGirl 🌊 @lbinolan #90DayFiancé Not for nothing but are we REALLY going to just breeze over the fact that Ronald is gambling..? #90dayfiancethesinglelife Not for nothing but are we REALLY going to just breeze over the fact that Ronald is gambling..? #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiancé

Becca - @FlyersAndGiants #90DayTheSingleLife Omfg Ronald finally straight up stole from her and is back to the gambling. Shocked it took this long to unfold. #90DayFiance Omfg Ronald finally straight up stole from her and is back to the gambling. Shocked it took this long to unfold. #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife https://t.co/MqmGN6pzA5

Jacqui @HonieeBean



Calm down Ronald

#90dayfiance #90DayTheSingleLife I can't believe he punched it and broke itCalm down Ronald I can't believe he punched it and broke it 👀😳Calm down Ronald 😳#90dayfiance #90DayTheSingleLife

Genn @gennpooh #90DayFiance Ronald is abusive and clearly backslid into his gambling addiction. #90DayFiance Ronald is abusive and clearly backslid into his gambling addiction.

Brandi 😋 @Brannders

#90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance Ronald is very clearly a manipulative and abusive person. I just feel awful for Tiffany and her children. Ronald is very clearly a manipulative and abusive person. I just feel awful for Tiffany and her children.#90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 episode 12?

The episode description read as:

"The 90 Day" singles are back together for a no-holds-barred look at their successes and failures in love; Veronica is joined by a special guest; Tiffany has an update about her relationships; Natalie faces a difficult choice."

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, host Shauna and other cast members asked Natalie to choose amongst Mike and Josh. The latter revealed that he did not consider Natalie his girlfriend as the two had never had a conversation about the same.

Shauna felt that Natalie used her Mike, her husband, just for security reasons. Natalie was hurt to hear that Josh did not consider her his girlfriend and said that she would not divorce Mike for a man who did not even stand up for her.

Natalie stormed off from the stage after being pressured but soon returned. Josh revealed that she had messaged a female co-worker of his, sharing some intimate details. Natalie later on clarified that the other girl had made a comment on her looks so she decided to message the co-worker.

Other cast members were still not satisfied with her answers.

90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Parts 2 and 3 will air on TLC on the upcoming Mondays (December 5 and December 12), at 8 pm ET.

Fans can rewatch the first part of the reunion on TLC Go and on Discovery + after buying a $6.99 monthly plan.

