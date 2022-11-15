Tonight on 90 Day: The Single Life (season 3, episode 10), Tiffany made a decision that did not sit right with the fans or her mother. Tiffany's ex, Ronald, who had a gambling habit, asked her to visit him in South Africa with the children as he had not seen his daughter Carly for a year. He also wanted to discuss the future of their relationship and rekindle their bond.

While her mother called it a terrible idea, Tiffany ultimately chose to buy open tickets to meet Ronald in South Africa. She was also excited for Carly to see her father. As a word of caution, Tiffany's friend asked her not to stay in Ronald's house.

Tiffany knew that she would quickly fall back into her ex's arms and informed the same to Dan, who had been dating her for two weeks now. Dan was very understanding of the situation, making Tiffany's decision even tougher. She decided not to take her son, Daniel, to South Africa as Ronald had betrayed him in the past.

90 Day: The Single Life fans were upset with Tiffany's decision and called her dumb.

trash tv queen 👑 @90dayhanniance

#90DayFiance Tiffany letting a single “I miss you” text from her narcissist ex set her on a spiral shows just how dumb she is. #90dayfiancethesinglelife Tiffany letting a single “I miss you” text from her narcissist ex set her on a spiral shows just how dumb she is. #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance

90 Day: The Single Life fans feel Tiffany falls for everyone very quickly

As noted by her sons, fans felt that Tiffany easily falls for anyone. Interestingly, Tiffany has accused Ronald of gambling, gaslighting, and fighting with her in the past.

As a result, 90 Day: The Single Life fans were shocked after seeing Tiffany make up her mind so quickly and attempt to re-establish a bond with him.

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #90DayTheSingleLife Tiffany girl take a step back and just work on yourself the man will come #90DayFiance Tiffany girl take a step back and just work on yourself the man will come #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 #90DayFiance Tiffany, I understand because of daughter. But she needs not stay at his place. She's too emotional. #90dayfiancethesinglelife Tiffany, I understand because of daughter. But she needs not stay at his place. She's too emotional. #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90DayTheSingleLife Tiffany is crazy for flying to see Ronald while abandoning Daniel at the same time! #90DayFiance Tiffany is crazy for flying to see Ronald while abandoning Daniel at the same time! #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 Tiffany’s storyline is probably real. We all got that friend who wears us out with making same mistakes over and over. #90DayFiance Tiffany’s storyline is probably real. We all got that friend who wears us out with making same mistakes over and over. #90DayFiance https://t.co/FzAEAAHedC

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 Unless Tiffany is also willing to try living in South Africa again why is she even considering getting back with him? #90DayFiance Unless Tiffany is also willing to try living in South Africa again why is she even considering getting back with him? #90DayFiance https://t.co/OS6XrqazSk

Thee OG @Livii_Grace #90DayTheSingleLife Tiffany too old to be emotionally acting like a 16 year old #90DayFiance Tiffany too old to be emotionally acting like a 16 year old #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 10?

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie returned to Sequim, Washington, to meet her ex-husband Mike. She hugged him for a long time and confessed that she loved him. Natalie accepted that her biggest mistake was to leave Mike.

Mike said he had waited for her for a long time but was disappointed as she was having fun dating other men. As a result, his mother moved in with him. Natalie was afraid of Mike's mother confronting her as she had left her son very rapidly to move to Florida.

The episode description reads,

"Natalie opens up to Mike about why she left; Tiffany meets with Dan to tell him some unexpected news; Tania has an eye-opening conversation that motivates her to close the chapter on her marriage; Veronica reaches out to Tim for support."

Veronica spoke to Tim about their lack of communication. Tim reminded her that she was the one who asked him not to interfere in her dating life. Veronica clarified that she did not want Tim to show up unannounced at her door but wanted them to be friends.

Later, the two discussed their promise of marrying each other if both of them were single at 50.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET and shows the journey of a few singletons of the 90 Day franchise.

