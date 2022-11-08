"Spoiled brat": 90 Day: The Single Life fans praise Mike's mother for calling Natalie a 'cheating, scamming snake'

The November 7 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life featured Natalie Mordovtseva traveling to Sequim, Washington, to meet her ex-husband Mike Youngquist. The pair was first featured in 90 Day Fiancé season 8 when Natalie came to America from Ukraine on her K1 visa. However, later, the duo split due to their incompatibility.

Before Natalie's arrival, Mike revealed that his mother, Trish, was now living with him. Besides calling her a 'cheating, scamming snake,' Trish was upset about Natalie's arrival and hoped she would display some manners. When Mike revealed that he had given his mother money to facilitate her escape from war-torn Ukraine, Natalie said she felt for this unfortunate situation.

Trish said that Natalie should "use her head" instead of avoiding difficult situations. The fuming mother also questioned Natalie's intentions of marrying her son. On the other hand, Mike was open to reconciliation and said his marriage could heal things.

90 Day: The Single Life fans agreed with Trish's observation and hoped that Mike would not date her again.

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 #90daythesinglelife

#90DayFiance Mikes mom can def be nasty but gotta admit she's not really wrong abt Natalie. Natalie is crazy. Spoiled brat. She's still using Mike. Mike better wake up #90dayfiancethesinglelife Mikes mom can def be nasty but gotta admit she's not really wrong abt Natalie. Natalie is crazy. Spoiled brat. She's still using Mike. Mike better wake up #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90daythesinglelife#90DayFiance

90 Day: The Single Life fans praise Trish and ask Mike not to date Natalie again

While Natalie did not meet Mike's mom in the episode, she was seen hugging Mike. In a preview, Natalie can be heard telling Mike that she would like to move back into her home and is seen confessing her love to him.

90 Day: The Single Life fans hoped that Trish would prevent this from happening and warned Mike about Natalie's skewed, money-minded intentions.

Fallon @MsB1983

#90DayFiance I Can’t Wait To See What Michael’s Momma Reaction Is With Seeing Natalie Lol #90DayFiance singlelife I Can’t Wait To See What Michael’s Momma Reaction Is With Seeing Natalie Lol 😂 #90DayFiancesinglelife #90DayFiance

Aunty CheyReal🙏🏽🏠🙏🏽It’s da RealRedd! @cctrini Natalie’s looking for an attachment so now she runs back to Mike bcuz she has no money..no job no green card.. yea she’s playing him.. next move is she’ll get pregnant by him #90DayTheSingleLife Natalie’s looking for an attachment so now she runs back to Mike bcuz she has no money..no job no green card.. yea she’s playing him.. next move is she’ll get pregnant by him #90DayTheSingleLife

Cheryl White @chelee44 #90DayTheSingleLife I think it’s funny that Natalie thinks she has Mike as an option. I’m willing to bet he has a new woman. #90DayTheSingleLife I think it’s funny that Natalie thinks she has Mike as an option. I’m willing to bet he has a new woman.

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 9?

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie and Tony informed Colt and his wife, Vanessa, about Debbie's move to Canada. Debbie was nervous about the revelation because she felt that Colt was very unpredictable, and his wife Vanessa always thought that Debbie was interfering in their relationship.

Colt did not want his mother to make his mistake. Debbie told them that Tony was perfect for her because his calm nature perfectly complements her whims. Subsequently, Tony told Colt that he loved Debbie and the two get along superbly. Debbie told her son that it was in her destiny to move to Canada with Tony.

The episode description reads,

"Tony meets Colt, and Debbie tells him she's moving; Natalie returns to Sequim; Tania explores a romance with a woman; Caesar worries about Alona and their future together; Tiffany goes on a date with a new man."

Colt said that he was afraid that this move would affect his relationship with his mother. However, as a consolation, Debbie suggested that the couple should visit her and Tony in Canada. She also stated,

"I really hope time away from each other and giving him his space will lead to a good family relationship."

Debbie hoped that Colt would not resent her for leaving him alone as she had never stayed away from him.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

