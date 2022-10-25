"I'm impressed": 90 Day: The Single Life star praise Daniel as the 12-year-old gives Tiffany serious dating advice

90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 7 aired tonight on TLC. Tiffany Franco was seen going on another date with Fabian, where he comforted her by saying that he did want a family. Tiffany did not want to spend much time connecting with her new partner and agreed to visit him in Jersey.

She had to tell her 12-year-old son Daniel about the same, but he gave his mother some excellent advice before knowing the whole truth. He asked her to slow things down because she had rushed into things with her ex-boyfriend Ronald, which gave him trust issues.

He wanted his mother to take it easy with Fabian and find a man who treats her nicely. Daniel said in a confessional that he wanted his mother to date someone who put a smile on her face. 90 Day: The Single Life fans were impressed with the advice of young Daniel and praised him for caring about his mother.

90 Day: The Single Life fans call out Tiffany for moving too fast

Tiffany Franco's first husband, Daniel's father, passed away in an accident in 2018. She later started dating another man named Ronald, who was portrayed as a father figure to Daniel. She married Ronald and had another kid with him before divorcing him because of his gambling addiction.

Tiffany did not want Daniel to learn about her dating life from anyone else, so she decided to tell him herself. She was, however, surprised to see Daniel giving her solid dating advice. She felt that her break-up with Ronald forced Daniel to grow up rapidly.

Daniel hoped his mother would take things slow and easy with her new partner. He wanted to guide her mother in his quest to find a nice man. 90 Day: The Single Life fans were impressed with the young boy's advice and concerns for his mother. Fans slammed Tiffany for letting Daniel accept Ronald as a father figure.

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 7?

On 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 7, Caeser told his matchmaker that he wanted to date Alona. He asked Alona to be his girlfriend, and she agreed. Caeser said they had a language barrier but understood each other perfectly. Subsequently, Alona desired to have a wholesome relationship with Caesar.

The episode description reads,

"Caesar tells the matchmaker which date he's chosen; Debbie makes a decision about moving in with Tony; Natalie asks Josh if he's willing to have more children; Tiffany's son learns that she's dating again."

Natalie had a complex conversation with Josh about having kids. She told him she was ready to have children, while Josh needed some time. He wanted to prioritize his work. Natalie revealed that she had previously tried to have kids with her ex-husband via IVF.

Tony convinced Debbie to stay with him in Canada. She was apprehensive about her decision at first but was happy about it later.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on TLC one day after the television broadcast.

