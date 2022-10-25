Create

"I'm impressed": 90 Day: The Single Life star praise Daniel as the 12-year-old gives Tiffany serious dating advice

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Oct 25, 2022 01:28 PM IST
Daniel wants her mother to take things slow (Images via tiffanyfrancosmith/ Instagram)
Daniel wants her mother to take things slow (Images via tiffanyfrancosmith/ Instagram)

90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 7 aired tonight on TLC. Tiffany Franco was seen going on another date with Fabian, where he comforted her by saying that he did want a family. Tiffany did not want to spend much time connecting with her new partner and agreed to visit him in Jersey.

She had to tell her 12-year-old son Daniel about the same, but he gave his mother some excellent advice before knowing the whole truth. He asked her to slow things down because she had rushed into things with her ex-boyfriend Ronald, which gave him trust issues.

He wanted his mother to take it easy with Fabian and find a man who treats her nicely. Daniel said in a confessional that he wanted his mother to date someone who put a smile on her face. 90 Day: The Single Life fans were impressed with the advice of young Daniel and praised him for caring about his mother.

Tiffany's son Daniel.....GOT TO LOVE HIM!!! I'm impressed #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFiancesinglelife #90DaySingleLife

90 Day: The Single Life fans call out Tiffany for moving too fast

Tiffany Franco's first husband, Daniel's father, passed away in an accident in 2018. She later started dating another man named Ronald, who was portrayed as a father figure to Daniel. She married Ronald and had another kid with him before divorcing him because of his gambling addiction.

Tiffany did not want Daniel to learn about her dating life from anyone else, so she decided to tell him herself. She was, however, surprised to see Daniel giving her solid dating advice. She felt that her break-up with Ronald forced Daniel to grow up rapidly.

Daniel hoped his mother would take things slow and easy with her new partner. He wanted to guide her mother in his quest to find a nice man. 90 Day: The Single Life fans were impressed with the young boy's advice and concerns for his mother. Fans slammed Tiffany for letting Daniel accept Ronald as a father figure.

Tiffany son is so wise for his age! #90DayTheSingleLife
I still say that Daniel is one of the best smartest kids on #90DayFiance ever and I feel so badly for him and how Tiffany got him to see Ronald as his dad. Daniel is the most mature human in this entire situation. #90DayTheSingleLife
#Tiffany raised such a mature, practical, level headed little man! Legit her son #Daniel has more common sense than 90% of the cast since the entire show started. He's so much more mature than #Ron ever was that it'd be funny if it wasn't so sad.#90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife
I love Daniel so so much 🥺🥺🥺Feel his trauma transmuted into his wisdom and I’m gutted for him but grateful his mom loves him so much. Hope she makes better choices 💔💔💔 #90DayTheSingleLife #daniel #tiffany
@tvfoodandbooks Daniel is such a smart sweet child, but of course Tiffany seems to be a good parent who's actively engaged and listening❣️Tiffany and her family deserve happiness, joy and love❣️#90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFiancePillowTalk
Awww omg Tiffany son is so amazing. What a sweet kid. #90dayfiance #90DayTheSingleLife#90dayfiancethesinglelife
Tiffany needs to trust Daniel's opinions about Fabian! #90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFiance
Kudos to Tiffany for having such a bright intelligent realistically thinking protective Son. #90DayTheSingleLife https://t.co/dXt2CnWEkm
Tiffany should listen to her kid. She needs to stop introducing her kids to these men. It’s not good for the kid tbh #90DayTheSingleLife #90dayfiance

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 7?

On 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 7, Caeser told his matchmaker that he wanted to date Alona. He asked Alona to be his girlfriend, and she agreed. Caeser said they had a language barrier but understood each other perfectly. Subsequently, Alona desired to have a wholesome relationship with Caesar.

The episode description reads,

"Caesar tells the matchmaker which date he's chosen; Debbie makes a decision about moving in with Tony; Natalie asks Josh if he's willing to have more children; Tiffany's son learns that she's dating again."

Natalie had a complex conversation with Josh about having kids. She told him she was ready to have children, while Josh needed some time. He wanted to prioritize his work. Natalie revealed that she had previously tried to have kids with her ex-husband via IVF.

Tony convinced Debbie to stay with him in Canada. She was apprehensive about her decision at first but was happy about it later.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on TLC one day after the television broadcast.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayati Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...