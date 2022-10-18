"Not good enough"- 90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Justin for hiding a very big life change from Veronica

Tonight, October 17, on season 3 episode 6 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Justin and Veronica went ziplining together and were having a good time until he revealed big news.

He said that his daughter and his daughter's mother might move back to Florida after the former finished nursery classes. He revealed that after they split, he moved to the town to be with his family but had always planned on moving back.

Veronica was hurt by how Justin hid such a big "possible" life change before dating her and being physically intimate with her. She perceived it to be a big red flag.

90 Day: The Single Life fans sided with Veronica and felt that it was strange how Justin hid such a big fact from Veronica until he slept with her.

Kelly @Kellykoop Justin is not good enough for Veronica. In fact, he’s a jerk. #90DayFiance Justin is not good enough for Veronica. In fact, he’s a jerk. #90DayFiance

90 Day: The Single Life fans react as Justin springs a big life change on Veronica

After Justin's unexpected revelation, at first, Veronica tried to ignore the fact that he might move. However, the couple did have a conversation later on.

Justin initially suggested that they should stop seeing each other but then said that he wanted to further explore his relationship with Veronica because he did not want to end up alone.

Veronica asked for a commitment before taking it forward with Justin and wanted to have a follow-up conversation once he made up his mind.

90 Day: The Single Life fans took to Twitter to slam Justin for not telling Veronica about his big "possible" move earlier on their relationship.

Bojangles Bananas 🇸🇴🇾🇪🇵🇸 @Bojanglesbanana #90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFiance Justin waited until after he slept with Veronica to tell her about Florida Justin waited until after he slept with Veronica to tell her about Florida 🚩🚩🚩#90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFiance

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 It’s not “just 3 dates” with Justin. They’d been building a relationship online for a couple months before the first date. He definitely could have mentioned it way before this. #90DayFiance It’s not “just 3 dates” with Justin. They’d been building a relationship online for a couple months before the first date. He definitely could have mentioned it way before this. #90DayFiance

JudyPinky @JudyPinky1 #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance The red flag was when Justin shamelessly admitted cold sores on national TV, Veronica. #90DayTheSingleLife The red flag was when Justin shamelessly admitted cold sores on national TV, Veronica. #90DayTheSingleLife #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance

A recap of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 5

Last week on 90 Day: The Single Life,Tania Maduro went on a second date with Joel. The couple went scuba diving together. When the scuba diving instructor noticed the lip tattoo on Joel's chest and asked him about it, Tania grew insecure and haltingly responded that those were not his lips.

During their previous date, Tania had said that Joel could have gotten rid of his ex-girlfriend’s tattoo before starting to date another woman. In response, Joel stated that it was Tania who could not date anyone because she was still legally married.

Tania felt that her ex-husband used to behave in the same manner but she did not have to force a relationship with him. She decided that she and Joel were better off as friends at the time.

Meanwhile, Natalie told her friends that her date with Josh did not go well and that he had been sending her messages for the past two weeks. Josh wanted to give Natalie some one-on-one attention so he invited her to Arizona to meet his friends and family. Natalie felt that the trip would make or break their relationship.

She was expecting Josh to take her to his house in Arizona but he instead booked her an Airbnb. Later, he also revealed that she would have to meet his ex-wife before meeting his children.

Here is the description for last week's episode:

"Debbie shares relationship news, but Colt thinks she's moving too fast; Natalie reunites with Josh; Tania wonders if Joel has baggage from his past; things get steamy as Veronica and Justin take a weekend trip"

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes