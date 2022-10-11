"Jealous from a tattoo": 90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Tania for her toxic dating behavior while being married

Episode 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 aired October 10 at 8 pm ET on TLC. Tania Maduro, still legally married to her 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 partner Syngin, went on a second date with Joel. Joel was apprehensive about the date as it involved scuba diving but agreed in the end. During their meeting, Tania noticed a tattoo on Joel’s chest, which made her jealous.

When the instructor asked her about their relationship and the tattoo, she replied,

"Those aren't my lips."

Tania felt that Joel was hypocritical by being angry about her marital status, but he had a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend. She wondered why he did not have the tattoo removed. Following this, Joel stated that he could date anyone with a tattoo, but Tania could not get married without being legally divorced.

Tania compared his behavior to her ex-husband and told Joel they would be better off as friends. 90 Day: The Single Life fans felt that Tania was hypocritical by being jealous of a tattoo when she was legally married.

90 Day: The Single Life fans call out Tania for breaking up with Joel

90 Day: The Single Life fans took to Twitter to slam Tania for her attitude. Some fans guessed that Tania still had feelings for her ex-husband.

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie was seen cycling with her friends and talking about her date with Josh in LA. She revealed that the date ended on terrible terms because he did not have much time for her.

Josh had been writing messages to Natalie for the past two weeks, and he finally video-called her to invite her to Arizona, where he spent his childhood. Through the episode, it was established that Josh wanted Natalie to understand that he was a very busy man but wanted to give her undivided attention. Additionally, Josh was excited to hear what his friends and family would say about Natalie.

Natalie also said that two weeks away from Josh felt like two years and knew the trip would make or break their relationship. She met him excitedly at the airport, hoping to get to his house, but Josh told her that his ex-wife and children lived in his childhood house, so she would have to stay at an Airbnb.

He also told her that she would have to meet his ex-wife before getting a chance to see their kids, as a rule set by the ex-spouses.

The episode description reads,

"Debbie shares relationship news, but Colt thinks she's moving too fast; Natalie reunites with Josh; Tania wonders if Joel has baggage from his past; things get steamy as Veronica and Justin take a weekend trip."

Debbie told Colt that Tony had asked her to move to Canada with her cats. Colt felt that Debbie was moving too fast in her relationship, having only gone for three dates. Colt also accused his mother of being emotionally unsupportive.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

