"Come on Tim!": 90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Tim Malcom for ruining Veronica's date 

90 Day: The Single Life aired a new episode on Monday, September 19, 2022. Tonight, Veronica went on a date with Justin. She said that Tim (her ex-husband) was her best friend but she wanted to find love in her life. She told Tim about her date, but the latter felt that it wouldn't last too long.

After a successful date, Veronica invited Justin to her home for a night stay. Justin accepted, but was shocked to see Tim at Veronica's house. Veronica was also unaware that Tim would be at her place, and ran to the kitchen to escape the awkwardness of the situation. A confused Justin kept looking in the direction of the kitchen since he did not understand what was happening.

Veronica said that Tim blocked her romantic date, adding that this was the worst way for Justin to meet him. Tim, for his part, wanted to warn Justin that this was his territory and that he should not mess with Veronica. He asked Justin to leave with him, ruining Veronica's plans.

90 Day: The Single Life slammed Tim for interrupting his ex-wife's date.

90 Day: The Single Life fans are shocked by Tim's actions

90 Day: The Single Life fans were shocked by Tim's behavior and felt that the situation was very awkward between the ex-couple. They suggested that Veronica set proper boundaries with her ex-husband.

About Tim and Veronica's relationship

Veronica got pregnant when she was just 20-years-old and her traditional family forced her into marrying the man who is the father of her daughter, Chloe. They separated after a year and a half and Veronica started dating again.

Veronica, then 23-years-old, met Tim in a bar and the latter eventually stepped in as Chloe's father, owing to his romantic ties to Veronica.

The couple separated in 2015 after being married for six years. Tim tried to get back together with Veronica a year after their divorce but Veronica was not too keen about the same.

The two are now best friends and Veronica claims that she thinks of them as a sibling pair. Tim and Veronica still co-parent Chloe together.

A recap of what happened between Colt and his mother on the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 premiere

Last week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie said that she lived alone at her son (Colt) and his wife’s (Vanessa) house. She disclosed that she was not on good terms with her son and they had not spoken in a while.

When Colt returned home for the first time in a month to pick up some items, the conversation between the mother-son duo soon turned sour. Debbie was upset that Colt had given her three months' notice to move out of their home.

Colt argued that he had lived with his mother since his father’s death, and that it had created an unhealthy dynamic between them. He refused to be guilt tripped, and eventually stormed out of his room.

The episode description read:

"Natalie meets up with Josh in LA; Caesar hires a Ukrainian matchmaker to help him find love in Kyiv; Debbie arranges to meet a new man while her ongoing drama with Colt resurfaces; Tania goes on her first date in Aruba."

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Episodes of the show are also available on TLC Go.

