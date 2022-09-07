How old is Debra Johnson? Reality TV star all set to return to 90 Day : The Single Life to find love

90 Day: The Single Life is set to premiere on September 12. Featuring six singles, the show will have veterans from the previous spin-off of the 90 Day Fiance series. One of the singletons returning on the show is 69-year-old Debbie Johnson, who was featured in season 2 of The Single Life series.

The upcoming show features singles who have not been in a long-lasting relationship and experienced the ugly side of such situations. However, now they want to give themselves another chance to find love in the new 90 Day Fiance series.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life reads:

"On the brand new season of THE SINGLE LIFE, viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships. Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love."

It also adds:

"As they re-enter the dating game, these singles will be thrown their fair share of curveballs. Will their budding romances hit it out of the park or, will they strike out once again?"

Debbie Johnson from 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life has been single since 2008

Debbie Johnson has been single since 2008, ever since her husband passed away. Previously, she appeared on the show for her son Colt Johnson. However, now Colt is moving in with his wife, Vanessa Guerra.

Debbie is close to Colt and considers him his 'miracle baby.' The doctors had told her that she would never be able to conceive, yet she gave birth to him. Debbie had homeschooled him for many years.

Moreover, Colt explained his bond with his mother on the show :

"She was my teacher for many years, and she’s important to me. I was homeschooled by my mom for middle school [and] high school. There’s definitely a stereotype with homeschooled kids being weird or socially awkward.”

Furthermore, Debbie first appeared on the show with her son Colt in season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which aired from late 2018 to early 2019. Then, the show documented his relationship with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, whom he met on an online dating website.

After marrying Larrisa in 2018, the couple separated in 2019. Subsequently, Colt married Vanessa in 2021, which got a stamp of approval from Debbie.

However, the mother and son duo have had a very rocky relationship because of Vanessa. After Colt's marriage, things were great between Debbie and Vanessa, but later she started feeling 'smothered' because of Debbie. Vanessa believed that Debbie was very interfering in their marriage. Vanessa was on the verge of ending her marriage, but the couple reconsidered it and pledged to give it a try by moving in together.

To follow Debbie's new journey to find love, viewers can watch the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life on September 12 at 8.00 pm ET. Fans will be reminded of some older twists, and will be surprised by newer turns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das