Is Tania dating? 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life star’s storyline post-split with Syngin is to be shown in Season 3

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is set to release on September 12, 2022, featuring six veterans on the show. One of them is the 30-year-old Tania Maduro, who is getting over her ex-husband, Syngin Colchester. She is currently single and has kept her options open for anyone who can make her move on from Syngin.

The relationship-based documentary show features veterans from the previous spin-offs of 90 Day Fiance who have failed in their relationships before. However, they wish to give their love life another chance and find someone who will suit their likeness of falling in love.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

On the brand new season of THE SINGLE LIFE, viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships. Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love.

It further reads:

As they re-enter the dating game, these singles will be thrown their fair share of curveballs. Will their budding romances hit it out of the park or, will they strike out once again?

Tania Maduro from 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life wishes to start a family

The main reason why the couple split up was that they had different plans on starting a family together. Tania wanted to have kids, whereas Syngin did not. Moreover, after marriage, they went through many ups and downs and also started taking marriage counseling, but things didn't work out for them.

Hence, the couple parted ways back in October 2021, mainly due to differences in starting a family together. Moreover, Tania confirmed their individual relationship status as single in an Instagram video where she stated:

Some rumours are true — #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single — we’re all single!! Now don’t go all at once to his DMs ladies or he’ll never be able to sort them all out,”

Moreover, in November 2021, when Syngin appeared in 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life spin-off, he commented on what was best for his and Tania's marriage:

Me and Tania are still doing things that couples do,”

He further admitted:

“But it’s time to step up and get the divorce going. It’s really hard because it’s the cycle of talking about separating, but both of us are too chicken to actually do it because there’s a lot of emotional investment that we’ve put into our relationship.”

Syngin is currently dating a new girl named Shan Francisco, and he is hopeful about things going in the right direction.

On the other hand, Tania is facing an incredibly hard time moving on from Syngin. She would not consider herself fully single until she is legally divorced from him. Her description on TLC's 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life press release reads:

"she’s open to meeting men, women or any friend who will help her move on from her ex.”

Additionally, the couple met when Tania visited South Africa to meet her dating app match. However, things didn't turn out well for Tania, and she accidentally clicked with Syngin, who was a bartender in that place.

Viewers can watch the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life on September 12 at 8.00 pm ET/ PT.

