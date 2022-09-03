What happened between Veronica and Tim? Reality TV star’s relationship explored ahead of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 premiere

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3's Veronica Rodriguez is all set to star in the third season of 90 Day: The Single Life to find herself a partner. The show will air on Monday, September 12 on TLC and Discovery +.

However, she is doubtful about finding a partner on 90 Day: The Single Life since her ex-fiance Tim Malcolm is her best friend and a father figure to her daughter.

Veronica and her ex most recently featured in 90 Day: Pillow Talk and fans could not get over their chemistry and wished for them to get back together. However, due to a nasty break-up in the past, their reunion as a couple seems unlikely.

Opening up about his break-up, Tim said:

"Veronica and I were together [for] eight years and just never, you know, tied the knot. We were starting to take different paths in life and we just changed."

All about 90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica and ex-Tim’s relationship

90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica and Tim had an interesting relationship timeline before they became reality stars. They have known each other for the last fifteen years and are each other's best friends till date.

Tim was first introduced to the viewers on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 with Colombian model Jeniffer Tarazona. However, the two broke up.

During an episode of 90 Day Bares All in 2021, Tim and Veronica revealed their back story. Tim first met Veronica at a bar when he was 28 and she was 23.

Tim was at the bar with his friends after coming out of a 10-year relationship and Veronica was out with her girlfriends. Veronica told her friends that she will find “the most attractive man” in the bar, walk up to him, and kiss him. Although, Tim wasn’t her type due to his height, she kissed him before slipping her number in her back pocket.

During the 90 Day Bares All, Tim jokingly said that he does not believe Veronica as his friend was “way hotter” than him. Recalling their first meeting, Tim said:

"So, when she tried to talk to me I was like, what – there’s something wrong here.”

He even said that no conversation took place between them other than Veronica saying “Hi, how are you doing?” before French-kissing him.

The next day, Tim called up Veronica and then began their romantic journey. When the duo met, Veronica’s daughter, Chloe, was just one and a half years old.

As their relationship progressed, Tim and Veronica started living together and even got engaged. He also stepped in as a father figure to Chloe, but things gradually turned sour between them, which led to them parting ways in 2015.

They went their separate ways as they fought over everything, from cars, to their house and even their furniture. Tim said in the confessional:

“But we finally got to a good place and now, she’s my best friend. We’re just two close friends that used to be engaged and we’ve raised Chloe together.”

Now, on 90 Day: The Single Life, 36-year-old Veronica is trying to find a partner but she has her apprehensions. Her official bio for 90 Day: The Single Life reads:

“After several years of singlehood, 36-year-old Veronica is ready to make her dating scene debut once again. While 90 Day fans fell in love with her fiery personality, potential suitors find it hard to look past the fact that Veronica’s ex-fiance, Tim, is still in the picture because he’s not only her best friend but a father figure to her daughter."

It adds:

"As a single mother struggling to find a man who will accept her ex-boyfriend turned bestie, Veronica fears that she’ll end up alone with no one but her cats to keep her company.”

Tune in on TLC on Monday, September 12 to watch Veronica’s journey on 90 Day: The Single Life.

