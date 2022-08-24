Did Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton break up? Split rumors debunked as viral picture creates havoc online

On Friday, August 19, Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton was pictured with a blonde woman who had her arms around his neck. The two were photographed at the All Points East music festival in Victoria Park, London.

While Heaton and the unidentified girl were present at the music festival as part of a group, the actor’s partner and Stranger Things co-star was not spotted with them. This sparked separation rumors, and many online responses insinuated that the mystery blonde could be Heaton’s new girlfriend.

steve harrington’s bastard nugget @dyersfilms



and here is a picture of charlie and natalia at that girls wedding charlie heaton and natalia dyer ARE NOT broken up you guys!!! that girl is charlie’s close friendand here is a picture of charlie and natalia at that girls wedding charlie heaton and natalia dyer ARE NOT broken up you guys!!! that girl is charlie’s close friendand here is a picture of charlie and natalia at that girls wedding 😭 https://t.co/LFZ5KsCdAp

Reports about Heaton and Dyer’s alleged breakup have been in circulation since the COVID lockdown. However, the two made their red carpet appearance together during the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4. Yet, this recent snap of Heaton with this mystery woman has caused fans to be concerned over his separation from Natalia Dyer.

Stranger Things fans spark frenzy over Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s separation rumors

Following the photographs’ release, fans slammed Heaton and most believed that the couple had broken up. However, following the revelation of the blonde woman’s identity, fans rejoiced over the fact that the couple may not have separated.

rika🪱 @dirtwine @LeslieAnn270 apparently charlie heaton is seeing w a blonde girl at a gorrillaz gig hugging and being touchy. it’s super unreliable. and yeah i checked rn and they put a misleading headliner @LeslieAnn270 apparently charlie heaton is seeing w a blonde girl at a gorrillaz gig hugging and being touchy. it’s super unreliable. and yeah i checked rn and they put a misleading headliner

amy. @gregsnders i want what natalia dyer and charlie heaton have i want what natalia dyer and charlie heaton have https://t.co/uiWtGkvUAD

court @voidsinclair whoever claimed that charlie heaton and natalia dyer broke up is truly evil whoever claimed that charlie heaton and natalia dyer broke up is truly evil https://t.co/MsHPzqRC90

Alyssa @ronancehive Alyssa @ronancehive Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have a love straight out of the movies Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have a love straight out of the movies https://t.co/iq8ZGlwy9R Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton did not break up so you can have this on your timeline again twitter.com/ronancehive/st… Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton did not break up so you can have this on your timeline again twitter.com/ronancehive/st…

grace dante @misslefroy charlie heaton and natalia dyer are still doing well charlie heaton and natalia dyer are still doing well https://t.co/86MGqMM5Ux

Q @JCQuijada_ The Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer breakup rumor is just a reminder to check on your parasocial relationships The Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer breakup rumor is just a reminder to check on your parasocial relationships

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton separation rumors debunked

steve harrington’s bastard nugget @dyersfilms HER HUSBAND WAS AT THE CONCERT TOO.



AND CHARLIE AND NATALIA GO ON DOUBLE DATES WITH THEM ALL THE TIME SEE HER HUSBAND WAS AT THE CONCERT TOO. AND CHARLIE AND NATALIA GO ON DOUBLE DATES WITH THEM ALL THE TIME SEE https://t.co/qGKKjVHxkP

Fans have been riled up about the news of Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer’s potential breakup, which was sparked by the seemingly cozy picture of him with the woman. However, a Stranger Things fan account took to Twitter to announce that is not the case. The account, “steve harrington’s b*stard nugget (@dyersfilms),” was able to identify the blonde mystery woman and revealed that she was already married.

The blonde woman, photographed with Charlie Heaton, is East Yorkshire-based surface designer Lauren Cherice. As per the cozy pictures, it can be deduced that she is good friends with Heaton. Furthermore, a video of her wedding, which was shot by photographer Danny Parker and later reposted by Cherice, shows both Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer present at the ceremony.

Heaton and Dyer at the wedding ceremony of Lauren Cherice (Image via laurencherice/Instagram)

In the video, Heaton was seen cheering as the recently-wed couple walked into what seemed to be a chapel. Dyer was also spotted right beside Heaton. Since the wedding ceremony seemingly took place four weeks back, it is likely that the celebrity couple were still together until late-July.

Additionally, in June, 27-year-old Natalia Dyer and 28-year-old Charlie Heaton were spotted in New York city during their reported shopping trip. With these instances of public appearances, it is highly likely that the two are not separated.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s media-shy relationship

The on-screen and off-screen couple from Stranger Things have always been private about their relationship ever since they reportedly got together in 2016. Dyer and Heaton’s relationship became public when the two were spotted sharing a kiss in 2017. Since then, there have not been many instances where the couple showcased their affection for each other online.

In February 2019, Heaton opened up to VMan about what it was like to work with his partner, Natalia Dyer. He said:

“To go home with someone you work with, and say, 'I think they hate me...' They’ll say, 'No they don’t.' You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we’ve gone through it together. Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too... Really f**king sweet!”

Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer recently opened up to Cosmopolitan in May about the public attention on her relationship with Heaton. She said:

“I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it? I think it’s a natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours, about what they’re like in real life. [But] now that I’ve experienced the other side of it… It sounds so cliché, but I’m just a person, too."

The actress further noted:

"Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves.”

Thus, it is likely that the actress is not happy about these recent speculations following Heaton’s pictures with Lauren Cherice. It remains to be seen whether Heaton will address his opinion about the public interest in his private life with Dyer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das