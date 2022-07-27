"She can keep her apology": TikTok nurse practitioner slammed over attempt to justify Natalia Dyer plastic surgery recommendation 

An aesthetician who went viral for suggesting plastic surgery to Natalia Dyer has apologized. The TikToker was relentlessly attacked on social media for giving unsolicited advice. Many pointed out that it could severely harm one's self-image. Since then, the netizen has taken to the video-sharing platform to apologize for her actions.

Netizen reacts to TikToker's apology to Natalia Dyer (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Recently, the TikToker, who operates under the username @np.miranda, took to the platform to address the criticism she had received from the now deleted video. In her most recent video, the TikToker said:

“So I just wanted to come on here and basically clear the air. I did not mean to offend anyone, including Natalia. I was simply just offering suggestions not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are. As an advanced injector that’s what we do- we look at faces, we assess and look at the possibilities not on what you need to do or what you have to do. They’re simply just options.”

The TikToker used her own face to show followers what surgeries she would suggest for herself.

Netizens react to TikToker's apology for Natalia Dyer video

Internet users were not pleased with the TikToker's apology. Many claimed that it did not sound like the aesthetician was apologizing. Followers were also offended that the TikToker seemingly apologized for "offending people" with her content and not for her original actions.

Reacting to the practitioner's latest video, a few tweets read:

In the now-deleted video, the nurse recommended that the actress "treat those masseters," which would help "slim the face." She added:

“Next I would actually add a little bit of chin filler that would help fill out her chin and make her whole face more of like a heart-shaped. Next I would add a little to the lips, just a little bit nothing crazy, just a nice pout. And then we’d get in there and do a little botox.

She continued:

I’d give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes. And to top it off we’d start working with some sculptra. She does seem to have more thin skin and we want to prevent that from becoming thinner and create more collagen.”

The TikToker concluded the video by showing a photoshopped image of the actress where "her jaw is slimmer, her chin is more pointy, and her eyebrows are more lifted and got to love that pout."

Natalia Dyer hopes to have more Robin and Nancy scenes in Stranger Things

The actress herself has not responded to the controversial TikTok video itself. However, speaking about her hopes for the show Stranger Things, the actress revealed that she would love to see her character Nancy have more scenes with Robin, played by Maya Hawke. Dyer shared,

“I think Nancy and Robin, it's a really fun dynamic, and they're so different, but they're both very smart women, we love that. We love to see it, we love to play it. We were both really excited about getting to do that this season. And I think it's been, I don't know, from what I've seen but like people seem to enjoy it as well, which is nice because I think it's a nice gratifying relationship dynamic.”

Unfortunately, the fifth season of the fan-favorite show is far away in terms of its release. This gives the Duffer Brothers enough time to build more Nancy and Robin content.

