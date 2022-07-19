Hilarious Tristan Thompson memes trend after NBA star is spotted holding hands with mystery woman in Mykonos ahead of baby's birth 

On Sunday, July 17, Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson was spotted with an unidentified woman on his recent trip to Mykonos, Greece. According to TMZ, Thompson was photographed with the woman around 5 am local time. They walked hand-in-hand on the streets of the party island at the Aegean Sea.
Later a video surfaced that featured the two walking through the island's streets. The news comes days after the basketball player was reported to expect a child with former partner Khloé Kardashian via a surrogate.
Kadarshian is reportedly in Los Angeles awaiting the birth of her child, while Thompson had made headlines this week for his involvement in parties at the Bonbonniere club in Mykonos.
What did Tristan Thompson's photos and video with the unidentified woman showcase?
Tristan Thompson was spotted strolling through Mykonos on July 17. In the video, he led the woman through the streets while holding her right hand. While it is unknown where the mysterious woman is from, it has been speculated that she might have accompanied the NBA star to Greece. However, it is also possible that Thompson met her in the club.
Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the Canadian-American basketball player was snapped as he partied with "multiple women" at the Mykonos, Greece club. Later, Radar online reported:
"Sources inside the club said Tristan was getting handsy with one specific woman all night."
Netizens react to Tristan Thompson's PDA with a mystery woman
Following the video's popularity online, a legion of tweets mocked Tristan Thompson with references to his serial cheating allegations. Meanwhile, others expressed their reactions about Thompson having another baby with ex Khloe Kardashian despite having separated last year.
However, this is not the first time Thompson has welcomed a child after separating from his partner. In 2016, the NBA player went public with his relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. This was just three months before the Canadian-American basketball player had a child with his ex Jordan Craig. According to Distractify, at least three incidents of cheating occurred when Thompson was with Khloe Kardashian.
In 2018, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True. However, the couple separated within a year after model Jordyn Woods disclosed that Thompson kissed her at a party in February 2019. Kardashian and Thompson reunited in August 2020, before the couple separated again in June 2021.
Later in December 2021, it was reported that Thompson might have been involved in another cheating scandal. At the time, personal trainer Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support as they had conceived a child back when Thompson was still in a relationship with Kardashian. After the paternity test proved the allegations accurate, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to apologize to Khloe. He said:
"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
Following the series of cheating allegations over the years, some have suggested that Tristan Thompson may be polyamorous. However, the NBA personality is yet to confirm any such rumors online.