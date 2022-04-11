How did Clayton Echard respond to TikTok user’s cheating allegations? Susie Evans and Bachelor Nation alums defend him

The Bachelor Clayton Echard is in the news again due to a cheating allegation by a TikTok user claiming that the star flirted and spent a night with her in New York City.

However, Clayton Echard has denied the claims and received support from other Bachelor alums, including his girlfriend.

All about The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard's response to cheating allegations made by TikTok user

A TikTok user named Sasha Narang accused Clayton Echard of cheating on his girlfriend Susie Evans but the Bachelor star denied the allegations, calling the claims “absolutely ridiculous.”

After the bombshell video, medical sales representative Echard reportedly shared a few now-unavailable Instagram stories on Saturday slamming Narang and narrating his version of truth.

In the first video, Echard wrote:

“People [who] make these false accusations should be held accountable. Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature.”

The ABC reality star then reportedly said:

“I can't believe I'm addressing this. This is ridiculous, but let's just make this as easy as possible.”

Echard then went through his iPhone settings to his Significant Locations, which showed him at an Arizona gym on Friday night - the same day Narang claimed the reality star approached her.

He said in the video:

“Coming to my system preferences... Significant locations - I was at Mountainside Fitness last night, April 8, 7:07 to 8:12.”

He later asked his brother Nate Echard:

“Have I not been with you the last two days?”

Nate responded by saying:

“Yeah, you have been.”

But despite the clarification, Narang was adamant about her claims. Echard then shared Instagram DMs between him and the TikToker, and said:

“Good luck Sasha, hope you learned a valuable lesson through this. Not all publicity is good publicity.”

But amid all the drama, Evans and other Bachelor Nation alums came out in support of Echard and voiced their views on Instagram.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Evans supported her boyfriend via an Instagram comment, saying:

“Lmao [sic], I know that man loves the s—t out of me. He would never.”

Former The Bachelorette star Michael Allio and single dad also took to Instagram and shared a story video, saying:

“Do the right thing [and] don’t give [the TikTok user] the time of dad. She’s obviously chasing something that doesn’t exist and it’s sad.”

The Bachelorette Season 18 finalist Brandon Jones, who was reportedly hanging out with Echard and his brothers on Saturday, called out “clout chasers” in an Instagram Story video shared to Patrick Echard’s story.

Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise star Noah Erb alleged that Narang had been “catfished,” which implies that an unknown person impersonated Echard. In a story posted on Saturday, he mentioned:

“Poor girl needs to be told she was catfished and that man was in fact not the guy from Bachelor.”

Echard and 28-year-old Evans met during Season 26 of The Bachelor, and although Evans rejected his engagement proposal on the show after receiving the final rose, she later revealed that they both reconciled and are steadily working to strengthen their relationship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee