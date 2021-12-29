Who is Michael Allio? Amanda Kloots and Bachelorette alum have dinner together

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio were spotted enjoying dinner together on December 27. The popular television personality shared a few pictures from the occasion on Instagram. The caption read:

“Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats, and laughs!”

Allio shared the picture on his Instagram story. Social media users were happy to see them together, and one of them also asked them to get married.

Everything to know about Michael Allio

Michael Allio is known for his appearance on the 17th season of The Bachelorette. He made it into Katie Thurston’s final four guys and later eliminated himself.

Allio belongs from Akron, Ohio. His wife, Laura Ritter-Alio, died in 2019 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. They welcomed a son named James, and he is now four years old.

Michael Allio appeared in The Bachelorette Season 17 (Image via michael_alliol4/Instagram)

Laura and Allio first met at Loyola University and were married for four years. Michael frequently posts about Laura with the sweetest messages for her in the caption.

Following the death of Laura, he founded a non-profit called The L4 Project in her memory. It sells apparel and donates to charities to help increase awareness of breast cancer.

Allio’s LinkedIn profile says that he started another company called ALLSTERA. It sells personal protective equipment and sanitation products.

Allio is an adventurer and shares his travels to various places on social media. While describing his dream woman, he said that she should be compassionate, empathetic, resilient, and not easily offended.

Amanda Kloots relationship history

Amanda Kloots was first married to actor David Larsen, although the date and year of the marriage remain unknown.

The 39-year-old then met actor Nick Cordero on the set of Bullets Over Broadway, and they tied the knot in 2017. Later, they welcomed a son in 2019. In July 2020, Cordero passed away as a result of Covid-19.

Amanda Kloots is mostly known as the host of the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. The fitness instructor released a memoir in June 2021 titled Live Your Life.

Amanda Kloots was also a contestant on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished in the fourth position.

